If you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign and enjoy the long sunny days ahead, don't wait to give your outdoor space its long-awaited refresh — the warmer temperatures are here.

Fortunately, there are plenty of our favorite retailers running outdoor furniture sales with deals on everything you need to relax all spring and summer long. Top furniture brands like Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, Industry West and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've rounded up the best patio furniture savings events happening right now.

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor dining set or cheap patio seating, you’re bound to find a few items on your shopping list at a major discount with all the patio furniture sales happening currently.

The Best Patio Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Pottery Barn: Save up to 20% on 650 pieces of outdoor furniture at Pottery Barn.

Wayfair: From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's sale hub is stocked with thousands of deals on patio, garden and general outdoor items.

Target: Take 20% off Target's selection of outdoor furniture and fire pits.

Raymour & Flanigan: Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day Sale has already started and is taking up to 35% off outdoor furniture.

Industry West: Get 15% off sitewide and an extra 5% off outdoor furniture at Industry West using code RENEW.

Overstock: During Overstock’s Spring Super Sale, you can take up to 70% off thousands of furniture pieces. Plus enjoy free shipping on everything, no matter how much you spend.

Serena & Lily: All outdoor chairs, rugs, and tables are 20% off with code GOFORIT, along with everything else on Serena and Lily's site.

Williams Sonoma: Right now, you can get up to 75% off outdoor cooking and decor must-haves, including dinnerware and planters.

Frontgate: Save as much as $2,000 on a new outdoor furniture set, including oversized seating and dining tables. Plus get free shipping at Frontgate.

To help you browse through all the best sales and discounts, we've compiled some of the best and trendiest furniture to update your outdoor space with this spring. If you've been waiting to buy big-ticket items, like loveseats, seating sets, or a chaise, check out these deals below.

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $146 Buy Now

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $490 Buy Now

Metal Side Tables Wayfair Metal Side Tables Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining! $317 $180 Buy Now

