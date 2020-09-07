Shopping

The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Deals From Kate Spade, ShopBop, Bloomingdale's, BaubleBar and More

By ETonline Staff
kendra scott pearl jewelry
Kendra Scott

Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways. 

A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear. 

Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, Kate SpadeBaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles. 

Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories. 

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse
Isabel Lennse Two-Tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Intermix
Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse

Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.

REGULARLY $270

Rise and Shine Pearl Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rise and Shine Pearl Studs
Kate Spade New York
Rise and Shine Pearl Studs
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Rise and Shine Pearl Studs are perfect for when you want to add a hit of classiness and shine to any outfit. Get these pearl studs now for under $20, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $39

Disco Shark Necklace
Venessa Arizaga
Venessa Arizaga Disco Shark Necklace
ShopBop
Disco Shark Necklace
Venessa Arizaga

Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm.

ORIGINALLY $230

Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott
Amiya Gold Cuff Bracelet in Pearl
Kendra Scott

Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
Target
Pearl Studs Crystal Heart Hoop Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

Pearl & Velvet Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Pearl & Velvet Headband
Saks Fifth Avenue
Pearl & Velvet Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar

These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $36

Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
Silver Plated Pearl Double Sided Studs
Sterling Forever
REGULARLY $50

Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana

Simulated Pearl Double Drop Earrings
Majorica
Majorica Simulated Pearl Double Drop Earrings
Bloomingdale's
Simulated Pearl Double Drop Earrings
Majorica

REGULARLY $95

Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar
Custom Multi Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BaubleBar

12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
E-accexpert
Amazon 12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
Amazon
12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
E-accexpert

The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Vanina x Net Sustain
Vanina The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Net-a-Porter
The Pearl Mist Faux Pearl and Gold-Plated Shoulder Bag
Vanina x Net Sustain
REGULARLY $370

Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii
Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii
Flare Sleeve Pearl Top
Eloquii

The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse.

ORIGINALLY $89.95

Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
The M Jewelers
The M Jewelers Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
Revolve
Multi Pearl Hoop Earring
The M Jewelers

Imitation Pearl Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Roxanne Assoulin Imitation Pearl Necklace
Shopbop
Imitation Pearl Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin

