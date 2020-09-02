Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.

A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.

Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.

Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Intermix Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops. REGULARLY $270 $139 at Intermix

Rise and Shine Pearl Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rise and Shine Pearl Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Rise and Shine Pearl Studs are perfect when you want to add a hit of classiness and shine to any outfit. Get these pearl studs now for under $20, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $39 $19 at Kate Spade

Disco Shark Necklace Venessa Arizaga ShopBop Disco Shark Necklace Venessa Arizaga Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm. ORIGINALLY $230 $161 at ShopBop

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi Saks Fifth Avenue Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $36 $18 at BaubleBar

Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana $65 at Gorjana

Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $44.97 at Eloquii

Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers Revolve Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers $95 at Revolve

Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin Shopbop Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin $110 at Shopbop

