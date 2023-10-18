Whether they're already a perfume fanatic or simply deserve something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gifts at every budget.
With so many exciting holiday presents on the market this year, it's important not to overlook the classics when it comes to gifting.
Perfume is a go-to for a good reason: it's extremely personal, comes in beautiful packaging and will be a reminder of your love every time they wear it. Whether the gift recipient is already a perfume fanatic or simply deserves to be treated to something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gift sets to shop this holiday season.
Since perfume preferences are so individual, it's important to know their favorites when it comes to fragrance. If they prefer traditional florals, Burberry's new lavender and vanilla Goddess or Dior's rose and peony Blooming Bouquet tend to be safe bets. For a more indulgent option, Kilian Paris' boozy Angel's Share (allegedly Beyoncé's signature scent) or Olivia Rodrigo-approved Baccarat Rouge 540 are sure to delight. And if you have no idea what scents they like, you can't go wrong with a discovery gift set from Sephora.
Below, shop our favorite perfume gift sets for the 2023 holiday season from Sephora, Ulta and Saks Fifth Avenue. For even more perfume shopping inspiration, check out the best perfumes for fall 2023 and the best perfumes that smell like designer for less.
The Best Sephora Perfume Gift Sets to Shop
Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Gift Set
What's better than a bouquet of flowers? A Dior Damascus rose and peony fragrance gift set that includes a Dior Addict Lip Glow treatment.
Yves Saint Laurent Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Set
Get the best of both worlds with two YSL minis: Libre — a liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk — and Black Opium, with sultry notes of coffee, white flowers and vanilla.
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size bottle of his favorite.
Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA' Mini Coffret Set
Collect five unique Maison Margiela fragrances, including the best-selling By the Fireplace and Jazz Club.
Sephora Favorites Travel Spray Perfume Discovery Set
Sniff out your favorite scent between Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl, Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar, Commodity Gold, Prada Beauty Paradoxe, Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense and Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, then redeem the included voucher for a travel-sized spray of your top pick.
The Best Ulta Perfume Gift Sets to Shop
Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum 2 Piece Gift Set
Nothing says sweater weather quite like wrapping yourself up in the warm, comforting blanket of vanilla and lavender aromas from Burberry's brand new Goddess perfume.
Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum 2 Piece Gift Se
This two-piece set features the fresh and feminine scents of peony, rose and honey grounded by cedarwood.
Ariana Grande Cloud Gift Set
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's Cloud is an uplifting floral scent — and an apparent smell-alike to Baccarat Rouge 540.
Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Gift Set
Double up and save on Valentino's beloved Donna Born in Roma, an addictive blend of jasmine and bourbon vanilla topped with bergamot.
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Mini And Travel Spray Set
Indulge your sweet tooth with Prada's mouthwatering caramel, iris and white musk fragrance.
The Best Saks Fifth Avenue Perfume Gift Sets to Shop
Kilian Angels' Share Icon 2-Piece Set
Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume — a rumored favorite of Beyoncé. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.
Gucci Women's 4-Piece Mini Discovery Festive Gift Set
This petite gift set includes four of Gucci's best-selling scents: Gucci Guilty Pour Femme, Gucci Bloom, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia and Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia.
Jo Malone London English Pear Layering 3-Piece Fragrance Set
Like a spring garden in a bottle, this Sofia Richie-approved fragrance combines just-ripe pears and white freesias with patchouli and woods.
Parfums de Marly Festive Delina 3-Piece Fragrance Coffret
Feminine and cozy, this fragrance from Parfums de Marly is beloved for its uplifting notes of lychee, rose, vetiver and bergamot. For a truly luxurious gift, treat them to three versions of the TikTok-adored scent: Delina, Delina La Rosée and Delina Exclusif.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum 4-Piece Precious Elixirs Set
Olivia Rodrigo's signature scent is this intoxicating cedar, saffron and amber fragrance, and this four-set of rollerballs is a more affordable way to sample the indulgent scent.
