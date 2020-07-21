The Best Pet Food Subscription Boxes
You know how exciting it is to receive a subscription box full of clothes or makeup every month? Extend that happiness to your furry friend (and save yourself a trip to the pet store) with a fun toy- and treat-filled pet food subscription box.
Because every cat and dog is different, so is every pet subscription box -- although many of them have similar names. Contents range from pet food to cat and dog toys to healthy treats to training gear to skincare products, and you can choose from one-time, monthly, quarterly and annual subscriptions.
Whether you're in the market for a dog subscription box to spoil your own pup or want a fitting gift for your cat lady friend, there's an option that will satisfy the animals and their humans. (Looking for the best pet food delivery? Check out CNET's top 10 recommendations.)
Below, the best pet subscription boxes for your best friend's needs.
Receive a monthly or quarterly box filled with premium handmade dog treats (including grain-free options), clothing, gear and vegan skincare items -- you choose the items you think your pooch will love. Prices are up to 70% off retail, plus shipping is free to the contiguous U.S. Right now, receive a free summer dog mat with your first box when you use promo code MAT at checkout.
This monthly subscription box will make your pooch happy and do good. Here's how it works: The RescueBox team puts together a box full of goodies like toys, treats and chews -- customize it to your dog's size or choose the cat option. For each box purchased, RescueBox will donate 10 pounds of food to shelter pets in need through partnerships with Greater Good, Rescue Bank and A Shot at Life. You can also gift one, three, six or 12 months of RescueBoxes to a loved one's pet -- this option will also provide food for shelter pets.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside the Strange and Wonderful World of Creative Dog Grooming (Exclusive Clip)
Paws Up! Celebs Show Off Their Precious Pets