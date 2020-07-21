The Best Pet Food Subscription Boxes

You know how exciting it is to receive a subscription box full of clothes or makeup every month? Extend that happiness to your furry friend (and save yourself a trip to the pet store) with a fun toy- and treat-filled pet food subscription box.

Because every cat and dog is different, so is every pet subscription box -- although many of them have similar names. Contents range from pet food to cat and dog toys to healthy treats to training gear to skincare products, and you can choose from one-time, monthly, quarterly and annual subscriptions.

Whether you're in the market for a dog subscription box to spoil your own pup or want a fitting gift for your cat lady friend, there's an option that will satisfy the animals and their humans. (Looking for the best pet food delivery? Check out CNET's top 10 recommendations.)

Below, the best pet subscription boxes for your best friend's needs.

BoxDog

BoxDog BoxDog BoxDog Receive a monthly or quarterly box filled with premium handmade dog treats (including grain-free options), clothing, gear and vegan skincare items -- you choose the items you think your pooch will love. Prices are up to 70% off retail, plus shipping is free to the contiguous U.S. Right now, receive a free summer dog mat with your first box when you use promo code MAT at checkout. $34.99 and up at BoxDog

BarkBox Super Chewer

BarkBox Super Chewer BarkBox BarkBox Super Chewer BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and the Super Chewer is designed specifically for dogs that tend to chomp hard on, well, everything. Each Super Chewer box contains two extra durable toys, two full-size bags of treats (customizable for any allergies or diet preferences) and two all-natural meaty chews. If you find that a toy isn't actually tough enough for your furry friend, BarkBox will replace it free of charge. $29 and up at BarkBox

PupBox

PupBox PupBox PupBox Gift idea for the new pet parent in your life: PupBox. Each monthly subscription box is customized for the puppy's breed, personality and stage of development; contents range from treats to dog toys to training guides. This pet box is $29 per month with an annual subscription. $29 and up at PupBox

PupJoy

PupJoy PupJoy PupJoy Tailor your PupJoy box to your dog's liking and how often you want it to arrive. Treat options include all natural, grain-free, organic and protein-sensitive. PupJoy has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation -- through the Helping Paws program, you'll be helping animals in need with your purchase. $29 and up at PupJoy

RescueBox

RescueBox RescueBox RescueBox This monthly subscription box will make your pooch happy and do good. Here's how it works: The RescueBox team puts together a box full of goodies like toys, treats and chews -- customize it to your dog's size or choose the cat option. For each box purchased, RescueBox will donate 10 pounds of food to shelter pets in need through partnerships with Greater Good, Rescue Bank and A Shot at Life. You can also gift one, three, six or 12 months of RescueBoxes to a loved one's pet -- this option will also provide food for shelter pets. $24.95 and up at RescueBox

KitNipBox

KitNipBox KitNipBox KitNipBox Know a cat lady (or happen to be one yourself)? KitNipBox deliveries contain five to seven high-quality cat toys -- from crinkly to catnip-filled -- accessories and all-natural treats your kitty will love. And, of course, they'll go nuts for the cardboard box these goodies come in. $19.99 and up at KitNipBox

