The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! This is your last chance to score deals on Amazon devices and bundles including the Ring Stick Up Cam, Fire tablets, Echo Dot and more.

Now's the best time to shop and save on fashion, beauty and home items that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. The shopping event is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020 and even more discounts.

Smart Clock for Echo Flex THIRDREALITY Amazon Smart Clock for Echo Flex Smart Clock for Echo Flex THIRDREALITY This clock is perfect to go with your Amazon Flex. REGULARLY $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Work hard and play harder on this great tablet. REGULARLY $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Amazon ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort. REGULARLY $163.39 $149 at Amazon

mesh WiFi Router eero Amazon mesh WiFi Router eero The eero mesh WiFi router provides fast WiFi to every corner of your home up to 1,500 sq. ft. REGULARLY $99 $69 at Amazon

Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Amazon Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Floodlight Camera Ring Amazon Floodlight Camera Ring Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. REGULARLY $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. REGULARLY $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Ring Amazon Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Ring This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. REGULARLY $179.98 $69.99 at Amazon

Echo Flex Amazon Amazon Echo Flex Amazon For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. REGULARLY $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Echo Spot Amazon Amazon Echo Spot Amazon The Echo Spot will help you manage your life from morning to night. Voice control your smart home, ask Alexa to stream music, set alarms and make video calls via the compact 2.5" display. Buy two and save $110 off the original price with code ECHOSPOT2PK. Discount applied at checkout. REGULARLY $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Echo Auto Amazon Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. $19.99 at Amazon

Mini Blink Amazon Mini Blink This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. This Blink Mini is under $25 for Prime Day. REGULARLY $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. This Echo Show is on sale for 50% off on Prime Day. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Save 25% on the Echo Studio -- a smart speaker with powerful sound and voice-controlled built-in Alexa that can play music, read the news and answer questions. REGULARLY $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot Ring Amazon Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot Ring This bundle comes with the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with and Echo Dot. See, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or computer via Ring's 1080p HD video. The 2020 update has improved motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and crisper night vision. REGULARLY $149.98 $69.99 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Amazon Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam Amazon Save $20 on the Ring Stick Up Cam, now just $79.99. REGULARLY $99 $79.99 at Amazon

32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Amazon 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99. REGULARLY $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Save $75 on the eero Mesh WiFi system, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices. REGULARLY $249 $174 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save 60% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $74.99. REGULARLY $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

And don't miss these other deals on Amazon devices:

