The Best Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses and Wallets Still Available

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of Amazon's  post Prime Day 2020 sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Prime Day event. 

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from Amazon Prime Day.

New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebble Leather Medium Triple Compartment Satchel Crossbody Chocolate Cherry
Amazon
New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Crossbody
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebble Leather in a Chocolate Cherry color is the perfect fall bag. Wear this Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebble Satchel as a handbag or a crossbody.

REGULARLY $379.00

Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_jackson_top_zip_crossbody_bag
Amazon
Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. Get it now for under $100, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $249

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York

This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $303.49

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York

The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99.

REGULARLY $198

Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

The women's Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. It's offered in four colors starting at $80.99, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $168

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York

It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.

REGULARLY $298

kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
kate spade
kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
Amazon
kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
kate spade

This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special.

Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.

REGULARLY $298

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

REGULARLY $198

Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade

This bangle is perfect to wear with everything.

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.

REGULARLY $429

Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Amazon
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

Keep your cards and cash in order in the classic Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet. 

REGULARLY $188

Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Pink One Size
Amazon
Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu
Kate Spade New York

Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.

REGULARLY $83.11

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York

Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 

REGULARLY $278

