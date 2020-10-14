The Best Prime Day Deals on Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, & More

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Time to shop for deals on watches during Amazon Prime Day! Take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more as part of Prime Day.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Apple This Apple Watch Series 3 is $169 and comes in either white or black. ORIGINALLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. REGULARLY $112.88 $102.54 at Amazon

Vívoactive 3 Garmin Amazon Vívoactive 3 Garmin Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more. REGULARLY $278 $149.99 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. REGULARLY $175 $163.71 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. REGULARLY $36.75 $24.99 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $430.20 at Amazon

Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Quartz Watch Rebecca Minkoff At Amazon Prime Day, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch you can wear with any outfit. REGULARLY $175 $78.75 at Amazon

Moonwatch 96B258 Bulova Amazon Moonwatch 96B258 Bulova This watch is not only stylish but water resistant! REGULARLY $675 $406.10 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Black Movado Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google. REGULARLY $550 $403.20 at Amazon

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $134.60 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $179.55 at Amazon

