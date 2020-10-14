The Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals of 2020

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since Amazon Prime Day is back with discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Prime Day has you covered. The big sale serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was pushed to Oct. 13-14. The two-day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, which gives you just enough time to scoop up deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Prime Day offers more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewearr, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and more. Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names taking part in Prime Day.

The big sale is exclusively for Prime Members so make sure to log-in to your account before checkout to get free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a member, click here for a free trial. You can also get deals sent directly to your smartphone by downloading the Amazon app. Below, find our picks for the best cookware and kitchen appliances.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Amazon One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. REGULARLY $359.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout. REGULARLY $339.98 $244.99 at Amazon

Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean Amazon Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors. REGULARLY $95.99 $59.49 at Amazon

Wine Decanter Le Chateau Amazon Wine Decanter Le Chateau Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. REGULARLY $49.95 $36.50 at Amazon

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart Amazon Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart What's better than a fluffy Belgian waffle? Double the fluffy Belgian waffles! This Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker waffle iron comes in a clean silver and will help you flip your way to a perfect breakfast. REGULARLY $185 $84.99 at Amazon

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Breville's BES870XL Barista Express espresso machine is here for your pick-me-up! The coffee bean machine comes in brushed stainless steel and black sesame. REGULARLY $699.95 $599.95 at Amazon

