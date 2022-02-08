The Best-Rated Blenders of 2022 on Amazon

If 2022 is the year you commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.

From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality like the $35 Hamilton Beach Power Elite, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the perfect blender for you is definitely out there.

ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range, from $35 to over $600. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best-rated blenders of 2022.

Ninja Professional Blender Ninja via Amazon Ninja Professional Blender A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $89 Ninja Professional Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. The gadget blends, crushes ice, purees and otherwise processes fruits and veggies with 1000 watts of power. $100 $89 Buy Now

NutriBullet Blender Combo NutriBullet via Amazon NutriBullet Blender Combo The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from smoothies to soups, sauces and nut butters. $150 $133 Buy Now

Vitamix E-310 Explorian Vitamix via Amazon Vitamix E-310 Explorian A professional-style, 10-speed blender from Vitamix, the E-310 Explorian does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups and smoothies. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power. $350 Buy Now

Beast Blender Beast via Amazon Beast Blender A new personal blender that landed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list, the Beast Blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of an included drinking lid. $155 Buy Now

Wolf Gourmet Blender Wolf via Amazon Wolf Gourmet Blender Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business. $700 $490 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Breville Fresh and Furious Breville via Amazon Breville Fresh and Furious Not quite so powerful and function-heavy as its sister blender, the Super Q, the Breville Fresh and Furious nevertheless performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1100 watts of power. $279 $199 Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Hamilton Beach via Amazon Hamilton Beach Power Elite The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the $35 gadget chops and blends like models several times the price. $40 Buy Now

