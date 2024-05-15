Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. With spring in full swing, the annual act of spring cleaning is taking centerstage and robot vacuums can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.

If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to upgrade your cleaning appliances, the best robot vacuums are up to 50% off at Amazon's early Memorial Day Sale. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, we've found robot vacuum deals from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.

Ahead, shop the best robot vacuum deals available on Amazon to make spring cleaning a breeze this year.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $180 Shop Now

Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner A No. 1 best seller on Amzon, the Ropvacnic robot vacuum has six cleaning modes to meet your needs. It proficiently vacuums dust, pet hair, crumbs and various debris on multiple surfaces such as hardwood floors and low-pile carpets. $200 $99 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done. $600 $300 Shop Now

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $600 $370 Shop Now

