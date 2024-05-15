Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.
Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. With spring in full swing, the annual act of spring cleaning is taking centerstage and robot vacuums can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.
If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to upgrade your cleaning appliances, the best robot vacuums are up to 50% off at Amazon's early Memorial Day Sale. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, we've found robot vacuum deals from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.
As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.
Ahead, shop the best robot vacuum deals available on Amazon to make spring cleaning a breeze this year.
Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
Standing at just 2.99 inches tall, the M210 Pro can easily access under furniture. With powerful suction, it effortlessly tackles debris, pet hair, and messes, reaching even the trickiest corners.
roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
With DuoRoller Brush technology and 5500Pa extreme suction power, the Q5 Pro effectively deep cleans and tackles pet hair on hardwood floors and carpets. This model also comes with app control so you can control its level of power and where it goes from your phone.
Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A No. 1 best seller on Amzon, the Ropvacnic robot vacuum has six cleaning modes to meet your needs. It proficiently vacuums dust, pet hair, crumbs and various debris on multiple surfaces such as hardwood floors and low-pile carpets.
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.
Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.
roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock
The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.
