Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Roku Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 37% on Streaming Devices Starting at $19

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Roku Black Friday Deals 2023
Roku
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:31 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

Roku makes some of our favorite streaming sticks, and they're now on sale at Amazon starting at $19.

While pricey streaming options such as the Apple TV 4K do exist, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to watch Baby Reindeer, LootBridgerton and all the other best shows streaming right now on your TV. For as low as $19, you can upgrade an older TV with a Roku and get a better user interface with easy search functionality. 

If you've been looking to upgrade your TV with one of Roku's top-rated streaming devices, Amazon is discounting Roku players by up to 37% off. The best-selling Roku Express is on sale for just $19 and delivers a seamless HD streaming experience on your TV. For $34, you can grab the Roku Express 4K that can stream in 4K resolution and support HDR10 Plus.

Roku makes it easy and affordable to watch your favorite TV, offering access to the top streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Roku boxes and Roku streaming sticks also offer The Roku Channel app, with more than 190 linear streaming channels available.

Ahead, shop all the best Roku deals available at Amazon today to stream what you love all year long.

Roku Express

Roku Express
Amazon

Roku Express

Enjoy a seamless HD streaming experience that’s perfect for new users yet powerful enough for seasoned pros​. It’s easy to get started—just plug it into your TV with the included High Speed HDMI Cable and connect to the internet.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. 

$50 $34

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Sales & Deals

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Save Up to 60% on Easter Toys from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Easter Toys from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

Save Up to $300 on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $300 on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

The Best iPad Deals: Save Up to $100 on a New Apple Tablet

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals: Save Up to $100 on a New Apple Tablet

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

The 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Laptop Deals at Amazon: Save on Apple, Samsung, Asus and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Laptop Deals at Amazon: Save on Apple, Samsung, Asus and More

Tags:

Latest News