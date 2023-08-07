Whether you are a student or not, this month's back-to-school sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on a wide array of everyday essentials and tech upgrades. Today, Samsung just dropped its epic back to school deals, offering thousands off the brand's top-rated smart TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, this Samsung TV sale is not one to miss.

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, the Samsung back-to-school TV deals are slashing prices on best-selling screens — including the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These Black Friday-level deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best Back-to-School Samsung TV Deals

