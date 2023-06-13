Father’s Day is swiftly approaching and Samsung's latest TV sale is offering last minute savings on the perfect gift for dad. If you've been wanting to give your family's living room a revamp with a new TV and save some money in the process, Samsung is offering steep discounts up to $3,000 off its range of 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and Neo QLED TVs.

Until Sunday, June 18, the Samsung Father's Day TV deals are slashing prices on Samsung's top-rated models — including the cult-favorite Frame TV.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming the U.S. Open Golf Championship and this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These Father's Day TV deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best Father's Day Samsung 4K TV Deals

The Best Father's Day Samsung 8K TV Deals

Just last year, Samsung revamped its TV portfolio with the release of an updated Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. These TVs feature a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Experience out-of-this-world detail with Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $3,200 on the best 8K TVs.

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off at This Father's Day Sale

The 10 Best TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Series 8, Series 7, and More on Sale Now

Samsung's Best Washer and Dryer Set Is More Than $2,000 Off Right Now

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Laptops & More

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

Best iPad Deals: The 2022 Apple iPad Air Is On Sale for $100 Off

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week