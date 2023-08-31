End the summer with huge Labor Day savings on Samsung appliances from refrigerators to washers, dryers, ranges and more.
Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Labor Day sales have been heating up all week. With the holiday weekend comes some of the year’s best deals on major appliances — especially from Samsung. If you've got your eyes on a kitchen or laundry room upgrade, head to the Samsung Labor Day appliance sale with steep discounts on everything from smart refrigerators to washers and dryers.
Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine that's seen better days or go for a full kitchen remodel, the best Labor Day appliance deals at Samsung include big-ticket items at all-time lows. While major appliances usually come with a major price tag, you can now find Samsung's top-rated home upgrades at prices that won't break your budget.
Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,200 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.
With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with the end-of-summer savings on appliances from Samsung's Labor Day sale. Below, we've gathered all the best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals to shop this weekend.
Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Samsung
Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of this Labor Day sale and all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below, plus get an extra $100 off select laundry sets.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls.
Best Samsung Labor Day Refrigerator Deals
Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style.
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models. You can share pictures, stream music and videos, and more, all from the fridge.
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
Best Labor Day Deals on Samsung Ranges
Save hundreds on Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen.
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Best Labor Day Samsung Microwave Deals
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel
A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo.
Best Samsung Labor Day Dishwasher Deals
Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save up to $500 on Samsun's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.
Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deals
With superior reach, excellent cleaning ability, powerful batteries and the ability to self-empty, Samsung's best cordless vacuums make cleaning your floors an absolute breeze. Plus, they actually look so stunning, you'll want to show off your new vacuum.
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
