The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals to Add to Cart -- Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

By Amy Lee‍
Igor Ovsyannykov / EyeEm / Getty Images

Sephora is undoubtedly the beauty retailer everyone will be flocking to on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Since Sephora rarely goes on sale, we'll be keeping our ears peeled for the deals they'll be dropping next week. Sephora carries the biggest, most covetable beauty brands -- Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant, OUAI, Dior and Tatcha among many others -- so we're expecting major discounts that can't be missed. 

Check back as ET Style updates you on Sephora's Black Friday deals as they roll in. For a little sneak preview of its $15 and Under sale, download the Sephora app to get a peek at the upcoming deals. 

In the meantime, shop Sephora's current sale items: 

Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Verbena
Bite Beauty
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Verbena
Sephora
Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Verbena
Bite Beauty
REGULARLY $26

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Sephora
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Fenty Beauty

REGULARLY $54

Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Sephora
Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Marc Jacobs Beauty
REGULARLY $46

3 Makeup Wonders Kit
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Makeup Wonders Kit
Sephora
3 Makeup Wonders Kit
Ole Henriksen
REGULARLY $72

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech dealsBlack Friday gaming dealsBlack Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals

