The Best Shorts Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Westend61 / Getty Images

Summer shorts, sorted! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on a variety of short styles for a limited time. 

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deep discounts on select styles from big fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on the comfortable warm-weather staple for men and women from Levi's, Lucky Brand, Dockers and more. You'll find a range of shorts from denim cutoffs to chinos in tons of different colors and washes. 

The Big Style Sale from Amazon has deep discounts you can't miss from designer favorites such as Tory Burch, Superga, Kate Spade and more tons more fashion labels. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top selects of shorts on sale. 

Oceanside Beach Short
Roxy
Roxy Oceanside Beach Short
Amazon
Oceanside Beach Short
Roxy

Comfy linen drawstring shorts with relaxed fit to throw on for the beach, pool or anything, really. 

REGULARLY $38.50

Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Amazon
Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Lucky Brand

Mid-rise cutoffs are ideal for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Amazon
Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Daily Ritual

Style this pair with everything from tees to blouses. 

REGULARLY $34

Size Plus New Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Size Plus New Shorts
Amazon
Size Plus New Shorts
Levi's

Mid-rise denim shorts with cuff detail. 

REGULARLY $44.50

569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Amazon
569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Levi's

These bestselling menswear denim shorts are essential for summer. 

REGULARLY $45

Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Dockers
Dockers Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Amazon
Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Dockers

Collect multiple colors of this classic short. 

REGULARLY $29.99

7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Goodthreads
Goodthreads 7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Amazon
7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Goodthreads

We love this stretchy cuffed chino design. 

REGULARLY $22.57

Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon
Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon Essentials

Moisture-wicking, lightweight shorts great for working out or running errands in. 

REGULARLY $18.97

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

