The Best Skincare for Men: Facial Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, Sunscreen and More
Looking for new men's skincare products?
Whether you've got oily skin, dry skin, sensitive skin or combination skin, there is a great range of skincare products for men from cool, modern skincare brands you may haven't heard of before.
From a moisturizer to a cleanser, brands such as Disco, Lumin, Hims and more have the essentials you need to complete a skincare routine for healthy, great-looking skin.
Shop ET Style's selection of the best products for men's skin.
This cleanser stick from clean skincare brand Disco is made with coconut oil, charcoal and phytic acid. Swipe the modern face wash across the forehead, cheeks, chin and nose, add water and lather up to remove dirt and oil from the pores at morning and night. The no-mess packaging makes it easy to pack for travel.
Jaxon Lane makes sheet masks -- a Korean skincare staple -- for men. Each Bro Mask box comes with four single-use sheet face masks that multitask to hydrate, smoothen and clear up the skin.
Made from plant-based, natural ingredients such as aloe and ginseng, this oil-free facial moisturizer from Supply is anti-aging, hydrating and repairing.
Sunscreen is an essential step to protect the skin from the sun. The face sunscreen from Bravo Sierra is a lightweight lotion formula that doesn't feel greasy or sticky. It's vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and reef-friendly.
Say bye-bye to tired eyes and dark circles thanks to Lumin's Dark Circle Defense. This gel eye cream features niacinamide, lemon extract and caffeine to reduce puffiness, brighten and minimize fine lines.
Don't forget about the beard! This Oars + Alps beard oil boasts a blend of alpine caribou moss, jojoba and argan oil that smooths the hair and hydrates the skin underneath. Plus, the cedar and amber scent is so fresh.
Make shaving a more enjoyable experience with Dollar Shave Club's Shave Butter. An alternative to the traditional shaving cream, the transparent, gentle formula preps the hair and skin for an easy, effortless glide as it helps soften the hair, reduce ingrown hairs and razor bumps.
An everyday essential, the Maapilim lip balm crafted from hydrating oils will keep the lips soft, moisturized and healthy.
If you're worried about wrinkles, consider adding the Hims Anti-Aging Cream to your skincare routine. This powerful prescription product contains key ingredient, tretinoin, which renews the skin's surface and helps increase collagen production.
