The Best Skincare for Men: Facial Cleanser, Face Moisturizer, Sunscreen and More

By ETonline Staff
Looking for new men's skincare products?

Whether you've got oily skin, dry skin, sensitive skin or combination skin, there is a great range of skincare products for men from cool, modern skincare brands you may haven't heard of before.

From a moisturizer to a cleanser, brands such as Disco, Lumin, Hims and more have the essentials you need to complete a skincare routine for healthy, great-looking skin.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best products for men's skin.

Face Cleanser Stick
Disco
Disco Face Cleanser Stick
Disco
Face Cleanser Stick
Disco

This cleanser stick from clean skincare brand Disco is made with coconut oil, charcoal and phytic acid. Swipe the modern face wash across the forehead, cheeks, chin and nose, add water and lather up to remove dirt and oil from the pores at morning and night. The no-mess packaging makes it easy to pack for travel. 

Bro Mask
Jaxon Lane
Jaxon Lane Bro Mask
Jaxon Lane
Bro Mask
Jaxon Lane

Jaxon Lane makes sheet masks -- a Korean skincare staple -- for men. Each Bro Mask box comes with four single-use sheet face masks that multitask to hydrate, smoothen and clear up the skin. 

Multi Purpose Moisturizer
Supply
Supply Multi Purpose Moisturizer
Supply
Multi Purpose Moisturizer
Supply

Made from plant-based, natural ingredients such as aloe and ginseng, this oil-free facial moisturizer from Supply is anti-aging, hydrating and repairing.

Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Bravo Sierra
Bravo Sierra Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Bravo Sierra
Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Bravo Sierra

Sunscreen is an essential step to protect the skin from the sun. The face sunscreen from Bravo Sierra is a lightweight lotion formula that doesn't feel greasy or sticky. It's vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and reef-friendly. 

Dark Circle Defense
Lumin
Lumin Dark Circle Defense
Lumin
Dark Circle Defense
Lumin

Say bye-bye to tired eyes and dark circles thanks to Lumin's Dark Circle Defense. This gel eye cream features niacinamide, lemon extract and caffeine to reduce puffiness, brighten and minimize fine lines. 

Beard Oil- Hydrating Cedarwood Forest
Oars + Alps
Oars and Alps Beard Oil- Hydrating Cedarwood Forest
Oars + Alps
Beard Oil- Hydrating Cedarwood Forest
Oars + Alps

Don't forget about the beard! This Oars + Alps beard oil boasts a blend of alpine caribou moss, jojoba and argan oil that smooths the hair and hydrates the skin underneath. Plus, the cedar and amber scent is so fresh. 

Shave Butter
Dollar Shave Club
Dollar Shave Club Shave Butter
Dollar Shave Club
Shave Butter
Dollar Shave Club

Make shaving a more enjoyable experience with Dollar Shave Club's Shave Butter. An alternative to the traditional shaving cream, the transparent, gentle formula preps the hair and skin for an easy, effortless glide as it helps soften the hair, reduce ingrown hairs and razor bumps. 

Lip Balm
Maapilim
Maapilim Lip Balm
Maapilim
Lip Balm
Maapilim

An everyday essential, the Maapilim lip balm crafted from hydrating oils will keep the lips soft, moisturized and healthy.

Anti-Aging Cream
Hims
Hims Anti-Aging Cream
Hims
Anti-Aging Cream
Hims

If you're worried about wrinkles, consider adding the Hims Anti-Aging Cream to your skincare routine. This powerful prescription product contains key ingredient, tretinoin, which renews the skin's surface and helps increase collagen production.

