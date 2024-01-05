Style

The Best Slippers for Women in Winter 2024: Shop Styles That Will Keep Her Warm and Cozy All Season Long

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:24 PM PST, January 5, 2024

Get comfy in these slippers from UGG, Barefoot Dreams, Bombas and more beloved brands.

There are few things worse than icy toes in winter. Sometimes leaving a snuggly warm bed to brave the cold bedroom floor is too much to bear. That's where the perfect pair of slippers comes in.

Now that temperatures have dropped, it's worth investing in a nice pair of slippers for yourself or selecting a pair as a gift to spread the coziness. We found comfortable slippers for all budgets at Nordstrom, Revolve and more. Whether you're looking for slides or booties, or genuine shearling or faux fur, there's an option for you ahead. These slippers from Birdies, Bombas, Barefoot Dreams and other retailers will keep your toes warm this winter. Some can even be worn outdoors, thanks to real soles and waterproof constructions. The viral UGG Tasman slippers is currently sold out just about everywhere, but we found alternative options from UGG that you'll love just as much.

You'll look cute even while lounging at home in a pair of these slippers. There are the UGG Scuffette IIs for those looking for genuine shearling, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slippers for those who are obsessed with ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams fabric, and so many more options ahead. Below, shop the best slippers of 2024 for women.

UGG Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Scuffette II Slipper
UGG

UGG Scuffette II Slipper

This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy. Find it in five colors.

Bombas Gripper Slipper

Bombas Gripper Slipper
Bombas

Bombas Gripper Slipper

Keep your whole foot cozy and warm in these Bombas slippers. Find them in eight colors.

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.

$29 $12

Shop Now

UGG Disquette Slipper

UGG Disquette Slipper
Nordstrom

UGG Disquette Slipper

UGG slippers are trending this holiday season. This pair has a cool platform and is water resistant. Find it in three colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper
Revolve

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper

If you think the Barefoot Dreams blankets are cozy, wait until you try the brand's slippers. This pair has memory foam padding and comes in two colors.

OluKai Hila Heu Genuine Shearling Slipper

OluKai Hila Heu Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom

OluKai Hila Heu Genuine Shearling Slipper

If you're more into open-toe styles, check out these genuine shearling slides from OluKai. They come in three colors. 

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal

Birkenstock is another trending shoe brand this year. If you can't get enough of your Birkenstocks, check out this slipper version of the sandals. They're lined with genuine shearling and come in four colors.

Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Shearling Slipper

Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Shearling Slipper

These slippers from Steve Madden have the Birkenstock vibe, but at a more affordable price point. Find them in two colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slipper

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slipper
Revolve

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slipper

These Barefoot Dreams slippers have a ribbed look and come in three colors.

Eberjey Plush Slipper

Eberjey Plush Slipper
Revolve

Eberjey Plush Slipper

These cute faux fur slippers in ivory have a criss-cross design.

Petite Plume Grey Faux Fur Trim Slipper

Petite Plume Grey Faux Fur Trim Slipper
Petite Plume

Petite Plume Grey Faux Fur Trim Slipper

These gray faux fur-trimmed slippers are easy to slip on.

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers
Amazon

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

These fuzzy and cozy slippers feature a verse from Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers
Parachute

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers

These classic slippers in a terry fabric from Parachute come in six colors.

Birdies The Phoebe

Birdies The Phoebe
Birdies

Birdies The Phoebe

These luxe-looking velvet slippers have a subtle shine. You can even wear them out of the house, thanks to their durable sole.

$85 $50

Shop Now

Cleobella Velvet Slippers

Cleobella Velvet Slippers
Cleobella

Cleobella Velvet Slippers

Don't miss this great deal on these stunning Cleobella slippers. These velvet slippers have a cute bow and faux shearling lining. 

$128 $45

Shop Now

Tags: