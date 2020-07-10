Shopping

The Best Sports Bras From the Lululemon Sale 2020 -- Only 4 Days Left

The Lululemon online warehouse sale is happening right now, and a ton of high-quality sports bras and tons of other activeware and gear for women and men are marked down to a deep discount.

Browse through the sale items and you'll find a sports bra style for pretty much any activity: running, training, yoga and everyday wear. There's also a wide variety of fabrics, colors and sizes -- including strappy, high neck and lace options. 

Sizes are already selling out quickly, so shop now while your favorites are still in stock! ET Style will be keeping you updated as new markdowns (on both women's and men's items) drop every day through July 13.

Below, the sports bras we have our eye on right now at the Lululemon sale.

We love the front zip of this high-coverage sports bra.

REGULARLY $88

Score this medium support sports bra for under $20.

REGULARLY $78

Adjustable, convertible straps are a key feature of this seamless sports bra.

REGULARLY $58

This bra was designed specifically for runners and has perforated paneling for airflow.

REGULARLY $68

The Kasta bra offers light support and has pockets for optional, removable cups.

REGULARLY $68

Wear this to your next yoga session -- the wrap detail underneath is attached at the back, so just pull it on without having to tie anything.

REGULARLY $68

An everyday bra made with breathable fabric and lightly molded cups.

REGULARLY $88

Another solid (and cute) option for excellent coverage. 

REGULARLY $98

