Spring is officially here, so if you have a spring wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar coming up, you'll want to start looking for your perfect outfit sooner rather than later.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to enjoy these sunnier days. From now on, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Windsor, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials with budget options that will make you feel like a million bucks, ranging from under $50, under $100 and splurge-worthy selections over $100.

MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress MyTheresa MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress This elegant midi dress is fantastic for formal weddings, but can also be styled down with the right accessories for a more casual occasion. $555 Shop Now

ASTR the Label Gaia Dress Amazon ASTR the Label Gaia Dress This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up. $98 Shop Now

