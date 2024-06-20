Shop
The Best Summer Bedding Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 50% on Cooling Sheets and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:50 PM PDT, June 20, 2024

Sleep better this summer when you upgrade your bedding with these can't-miss deals on Amazon.

There's no better time to freshen up your bedding than summer. With scorching temperatures upon us, having a fresh bed to snuggle in after a long day spent outdoors is something you don't just have to dream about. To welcome the new season, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that can easily make a dreamy bed a reality.

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricey. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now, so you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. From goose feather pillows to lightweight blankets, Amazon is a go-to for great bedding at shockingly affordable prices.

Shop Amazon's Bedding Deals

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. We've found comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom along with hotel-quality pillows and cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights — all at a discount.

To help you get a good night's rest without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon bedding deals for a bedroom refresh. But don't sleep on these sales — shop the best bedding deals below before they're gone.

Best Amazon Deals on Sheets

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen

Save more than 30% on a 4-piece queen-size sheet set that offers a touch of luxury at an affordable price. The sheets pillow cases are moisture-wicking, breathable, and silky to the touch.

$51 $35

Shop Now

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Amazon

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets

Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.

$95 $55

Shop Now

LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets
Amazon

LANE LINEN 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Upgrade your bedding with these 1000-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets from Lane Linen.

$110 $71

Shop Now

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set
Amazon

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets Set

Score these 100% cotton, eco-friendly sheets in a variety of colors.

$65 $42

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Comforters, Duvets and Blankets

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen
Amazon

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen

The four corner tabs of this machine washable duvet insert make it extremely easy to put on any duvet cover and secures the comforter in place.

$42 $22

With Coupon

Shop Now

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Utopia All Season Comforter - King
Amazon

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Featuring Piped Edges with an elegant Box Style Stitching Pattern, this crisp-looking comforter not only looks beautiful, but the fill doesn't shift during the night to ensure a comfortable slumber.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket

Stay cool on sweltering summer nights with this highly-rated cooling blanket. It expertly absorbs your body heat and reduces skin temperature for a refreshing night's sleep.

$46 $29

Shop Now

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you sleep cool on summer nights. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$38 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket ups the cozy quotient. 

$158 $95

Shop Now

Best Pillow Deals on Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow
Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Experience luxury with this Goose Feather pillow featuring an organic percale cover.

$51 $31

Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These top-rated pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$33 $20

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

