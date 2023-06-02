The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget
Summer is almost here, so if you have a wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar, you'll want to start looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to ensure you celebrate in style.
This summer is bound to be a scorcher, so we're prioritizing comfort with lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes to keep sweat stains at bay. When choosing the color of your dress, brights and pastels are a natural choice for showing off your summer tan. We also adore romantic florals and shimmering satin for Instagram-worthy outfits.
No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for summer from affordable retailers such as Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating summer nuptials, ranging from just over $50 to splurge-worthy selections over $200 that will all make you feel like a million bucks.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100
Welcome in summer with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw in a feminine slip dress in a flowy silhouette.
Channel Audrey Hepburn in an elegant strapless dress made of 100% cotton.
Make everyone swoon in a romantic corset-waisted dress with a ruffled skirt.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200
The summer garden party dress of our dreams, this floral midi has a tie-up back for a secure fit.
Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings — also available in black.
"This dress is so stunning and fits like a glove true to size!" raved one reviewer of this floral maxi, available in sizes XXS-3X.
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $100.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300
This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.
Available in sizes 14-24 as well as straight sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for special events.
Reviewers praise this dress for its waist-snatching abilities and high quality fabric — just make sure to size up!
This dress is the definition of "quiet luxury" with a classy high neck dress in 100% linen.
"I have never tried anything on and felt more drop dead gorgeous," wrote one happy reviewer of this figure-flattering maxi.
