The Best Sunglasses Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon

Shade up for the summer! Now that you’ve scored great bargains from clothing brands like Levi's, Adidas and American Apparel in the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, it’s time to add some chic new sunglasses to the mix. The summer fashion sale 2020 kicked off June 22 to make up for the indefinite postponement of the online retailer’s annual Prime Day.

The web event is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty brands which are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and features many hot items and celebrity favorites across clothing, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the summer fashion sale.

Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here. Amazon Prime members can also shop this exclusive deal on Ray-Bans. 

RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Pretty in pink or bold in blue? Take your pick from Ray-Ban’s Erika range.

Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
MVMT
MVMT Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
Amazon/MVMT
Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
MVMT

The unisex pair has large lens and a vintage-style style keyhole nose bridge.

REGULARLY $90

Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS

This fun range comes in an array of frames, including leopard-print, and lens colors including blue and pink.

Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana

You’ll stand out on the beach in these colorful plastic frames!

REGULARLY $17.99

Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

With a metal frame and double-bridge, the flat lenses are available in five colors.

REGULARLY $160

 

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

