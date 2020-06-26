The Best Sunglasses Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale
Shade up for the summer! Now that you’ve scored great bargains from clothing brands like Levi's, Adidas and American Apparel in the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, it’s time to add some chic new sunglasses to the mix. The summer fashion sale 2020 kicked off June 22 to make up for the indefinite postponement of the online retailer’s annual Prime Day.
The web event is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty brands which are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and features many hot items and celebrity favorites across clothing, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the summer fashion sale.
Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here. Amazon Prime members can also shop this exclusive deal on Ray-Bans.
Pretty in pink or bold in blue? Take your pick from Ray-Ban’s Erika range.
The unisex pair has large lens and a vintage-style style keyhole nose bridge.
This fun range comes in an array of frames, including leopard-print, and lens colors including blue and pink.
You’ll stand out on the beach in these colorful plastic frames!
With a metal frame and double-bridge, the flat lenses are available in five colors.
