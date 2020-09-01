The Best Swimsuits For The Last Minutes of Summer

Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.

With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit Solid & Striped Shopbop The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit Solid & Striped Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit. $158 at Shopbop

Barbados Lurex Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun Barbados Lurex Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. This Kendall and Kylie bikini definitely fits this mold. TOP $14.97 at PacSun BOTTOM $13.47 at PacSun

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS ASOS Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently more than 50% off at ASOS. REGULARLY $48 $21.60 at ASOS

Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options, like this scoopneck one-piece. Save $20 in this flash sale deal. REGULARLY $84.99 $64.99 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with various savings on bathing suit styles, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less. REGULARLY $82 (TOP) $31.99 at Bare Necessities REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM) $21.99 at Bare Necessities

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Score this sleek, elegant one-piece underwire from Tory Burch on sale for under 30% off. REGULARLY $228 $159 at Tory Burch

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia Backcountry Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 45% off at Backcountry, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149 $81.95 at Backcountry

MAMA Swimsuit H&M H&M MAMA Swimsuit H&M Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing. $34.99 at H&M

