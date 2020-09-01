The Best Swimsuits For The Last Minutes of Summer
Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.
To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.
With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.
Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit.
PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. This Kendall and Kylie bikini definitely fits this mold.
This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently more than 50% off at ASOS.
Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options, like this scoopneck one-piece. Save $20 in this flash sale deal.
Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with various savings on bathing suit styles, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.
Score this sleek, elegant one-piece underwire from Tory Burch on sale for under 30% off.
An elegant, timeless one-piece with v-neckline.
This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 45% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.
Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing.
It's never too late to score a chic swimsuit.
Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Swimsuits
Best Bermuda Shorts from Mother, Vince, Madewell and More
Shorts for the End of the Season From Everlane, Madewell and More
Amazon Sale: Up to 75% on Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, UGG & More
South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More
Related Gallery