Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.

With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

The Nina One Piece Swimsuit by Solid & Striped

The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit Solid & Striped Shopbop The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit Solid & Striped Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit. $158 at Shopbop

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom by Kendall & Kylie now 50% off

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Get 20% off with promo code NEWFALL. TOP $20.96 at PacSun BOTTOM $18.86 at PacSun

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue by ASOS for only $21.60

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS ASOS Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently more than 50% off at ASOS. REGULARLY $48 $21.60 at ASOS

Out From Under Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit from Urban Outfitters. Save $20 off the original price.

Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options, like this scoopneck one-piece. Save $20 in this flash sale deal. REGULARLY $84.99 $64.99 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom by Bare Necessities at 51% off.

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with various savings on bathing suit styles, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less. REGULARLY $82 (TOP) $65.60 at Bare Necessities REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM) $44.80 at Bare Necessities

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit by Tory Burch at 30% off.

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Score this sleek, elegant one-piece underwire from Tory Burch on sale for under 30% off. REGULARLY $228 $159 at Tory Burch

