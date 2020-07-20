The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer -- Solid & Striped, Urban Outfitters and More
Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.
To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.
With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.
The Nina One Piece Swimsuit by Solid & Striped
Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit.
Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom by Kendall & Kylie now 50% off
PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Get 20% off with promo code NEWFALL.
Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue by ASOS for only $21.60
This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently more than 50% off at ASOS.
Out From Under Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit from Urban Outfitters. Save $20 off the original price.
Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options, like this scoopneck one-piece. Save $20 in this flash sale deal.
Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom by Bare Necessities at 51% off.
Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with various savings on bathing suit styles, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit by Tory Burch at 30% off.
Score this sleek, elegant one-piece underwire from Tory Burch on sale for under 30% off.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
