The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale
Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.
Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer discounts on a range of designs.
Other standout fashion brands available on the Amazon Summer Sale are Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather style staples like denim shorts, sunglasses and bags.
Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.
A plunging one-piece with bow accents.
A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back.
A bikini featuring a fun tropical print.
We love this gingham houndstooth print.
A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top.
A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail.
A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool.
Wrap over any swimsuit.
A tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup.
