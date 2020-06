The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer discounts on a range of designs.

Other standout fashion brands available on the Amazon Summer Sale are Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather style staples like denim shorts, sunglasses and bags.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.

Brooklyn One Piece WeWoreWhat Amazon Brooklyn One Piece WeWoreWhat A plunging one-piece with bow accents. REGULARLY $195 $146.25 at Amazon

Nicolette One Piece L*Space Amazon Nicolette One Piece L*Space A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back. REGULARLY $187 $140.25 at Amazon

Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms Minkpink Amazon Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms Minkpink A bikini featuring a fun tropical print. REGULARLY $69 (TOP) $51.75 at Amazon REGULARLY $49 (BOTTOM) $36.75 at Amazon

Hendrix Bikini Top Charlie Holiday Amazon Hendrix Bikini Top Charlie Holiday We love this gingham houndstooth print. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Amazon

Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms Charlie Holiday Amazon Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms Charlie Holiday A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Amazon

Lana One Piece Mikoh Amazon Lana One Piece Mikoh A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail. REGULARLY $218 $138.94 at Amazon

Flower Cover Up Dress Sundress Amazon Flower Cover Up Dress Sundress A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool. REGULARLY $231 $138.60 at Amazon

Druk Floral Pareo Roller Rabbit Amazon Druk Floral Pareo Roller Rabbit Wrap over any swimsuit. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Amazon

Ruffle Tunic ViX Swimwear Amazon Ruffle Tunic ViX Swimwear A tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup. REGULARLY $188 $112 at Amazon

