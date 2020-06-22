Shopping

The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
swimsuit deals
David Lees / Getty Images

Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love. 

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer discounts on a range of designs. 

Other standout fashion brands available on the Amazon Summer Sale are Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather style staples like denim shorts, sunglasses and bags. 

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale. 

Brooklyn One Piece
WeWoreWhat
WeWoreWhat Brooklyn One Piece
Amazon
Brooklyn One Piece
WeWoreWhat

A plunging one-piece with bow accents.

REGULARLY $195

Nicolette One Piece
L*Space
L*Space Nicolette One Piece
Amazon
Nicolette One Piece
L*Space

A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back. 

REGULARLY $187

Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms
Minkpink
Minkpink Tropicana Bikini
Amazon
Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms
Minkpink

A bikini featuring a fun tropical print. 

REGULARLY $69 (TOP)
REGULARLY $49 (BOTTOM)

Hendrix Bikini Top
Charlie Holiday
Charlie Holiday Hendrix Bikini Top
Amazon
Hendrix Bikini Top
Charlie Holiday

We love this gingham houndstooth print. 

REGULARLY $49

Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Charlie Holiday
Charlie Holiday Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Amazon
Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Charlie Holiday

A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top. 

REGULARLY $49

Lana One Piece
Mikoh
Mikoh Lana One Piece
Amazon
Lana One Piece
Mikoh

A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail. 

REGULARLY $218

Flower Cover Up Dress
Sundress
Sundress Flower Cover Up Dress
Amazon
Flower Cover Up Dress
Sundress

A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool. 

REGULARLY $231

Druk Floral Pareo
Roller Rabbit
Roller Rabbit Druk Floral Pareo
Amazon
Druk Floral Pareo
Roller Rabbit

Wrap over any swimsuit. 

REGULARLY $98

Ruffle Tunic
ViX Swimwear
ViX Swimwear Ruffle Tunic
Amazon
Ruffle Tunic
ViX Swimwear

A tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup. 

REGULARLY $188

RELATED CONTENT:

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion and Clothing: Top

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found So Far at the Big Style Sale from Am

Shop Diamond Stud Earrings for Under $500 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

 