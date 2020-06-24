The Best Swimwear Deals from the Big Style Sale from Amazon
Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.
Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale.
Other essential items for your summer wardrobe from standout fashion brands available on the Amazon Summer Sale are Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather style staples at the sales event like denim shorts, sunglasses and bags.
Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.
Wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette!
Trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim.
A plunging one-piece with bow accents.
A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back.
A bikini featuring a fun tropical print.
A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top.
A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail.
A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool.
Wrap over any swimsuit.
A deal on a tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup.
