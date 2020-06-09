From Kylie Jenner to Nick Jonas, famous smiles all have one thing in common: sparkling white teeth. And for the rest of us, pearly whites don’t just brighten up a smile -- they make your whole face radiant. No one in the world wants to feel embarrassed about their teeth. Unfortunately, going about your daily business can lead to stubborn enamel and tooth surface stains (thank you, coffee and red wine!).

There is no single option that is best for all teeth in terms of the best way to use teeth whitening products and whitening systems for stain removal. Instead, consider your body and preferences first. It used to be that whitening your teeth meant booking an expensive treatment with your dentist, but thankfully, now there are tons of teeth whitening options for giving yourself a megawatt smile, and none of these teeth whitening products involve scheduling an appointment, spending crazy sums of money or spending hours in a dental office for an in-office bleaching.

If going into the dentist’s office to get your teeth whitened with professional whitening is not your cup of tea, the good news is that the over-the-counter teeth whitening products including teeth whitening strips, whitening gel, whitening toothpaste and whitening pen options have come a very long way. These days, the results of at-home bleaching rival those provided by your dentist. Before we get into our top picks for the best teeth whitening products, here's what you need to know before whitening your teeth at home.

There are three main options for teeth whitening at home: whitening toothpastes, whitening strips and trays, and LED light devices.

Whether you want to whiten your smile gradually or brighten up in one long sitting, there's a DIY at-home teeth whitening kit out there for you. Each of these recommended teeth-whitening products is easy to buy, even easier to use, and will make you want to show off your new white smile, stat.

Colgate ® Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit Amazon Colgate ® Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit whitens your teeth in just 10 minutes after use for 10 consecutive days. Just like a professional dental whitening treatment except in your own home. This teeth whitening option is enamel safe and an LED light and the serum will deliver 6 shades whiter teeth to activate stain removal in only 10 days. $25 OFF WITH CODE CNET25 $145 at Colgate

GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit GLO Amazon GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit GLO Dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan B. Levine invented this at-home bleaching mouth tray that uses heat and LED light to give you a sparkly smile in just five days. This whitening product has zero effect on your sensitive teeth. The professional-grade teeth whitening kit is like making a visit to your dentist, but you can whiten teeth from the couch while you watch Netflix. $115 at Amazon

Tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen Tarte Sephora Tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen Tarte Truth: Some of the chemicals in teeth whiteners can make you second-guess if you should really be putting them near your mouth, enamel, teeth and gums. Thankfully, the ingredients in this teeth whitener pen are bleach-free and vegan, and it instantly brightens up your smile. This pen is even formulated for sensitive teeth. Tuck this whitening solution in your purse to use after your morning coffee or a wine-fueled dinner. $22 at Sephora

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White With Light Kit Crest Walmart Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White With Light Kit Crest The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest 3D Whitestrips are safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. In this teeth whitening kit, the Whitestrips also come with a light that helps enhance the power of the strips, and in just seven days, your friends might have to pop on sunglasses every time you smile. $60 at Walmart

Supersmile 6 Minutes to a Whiter Smile Set Supersmile SuperSmile Supersmile 6 Minutes to a Whiter Smile Set Supersmile Got six minutes? That’s all the time you need for everyone you meet to ask you, “Um, who’s your dentist?” Developed by dentist Dr. Irwin Smigel from Supersmile, world-renowned "Father of Aesthetic Dentistry," this simple and easy-to-use whitening system is clinically proven to give immediate results, up to six shades whiter teeth in just 30 days, without sensitivity to your gums, teeth or enamel. This brushing kit comes with all the tools you need for a bright smile, including a toothbrush and shade guide to track your progress from your natural teeth to whiteness perfected. $54 at Supersmile

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste Marvis Mr Porter Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste Marvis For generations, Marvis, an Italian brand, has been beloved for its unique flavors and stylish tubes. Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste lifts away surface stains from your enamel. Additionally, this whitening toothepaste removes plaque to fight tooth decay, cavities and protects your gums from gum disease. Their Whitening Mint formula is refreshing, smile brightening, and looks amazing on your bathroom vanity. $27 at Mr Porter

Kopari Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste Kopari Amazon Kopari Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste Kopari Sure, it looks a little funny to brush your teeth with activated charcoal, but the all-natural Kopari Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste is actually super whitening. The charcoal and coconut oil ingredients in this whitening toothepaste work to capture toxins that cause staining while fighting bad breath and restoring tooth enamel, which we call a win-win for your mouth. $12 at Amazon

Go Smile Super White Snap Packs Go Smile Nordstrom Go Smile Super White Snap Packs Go Smile These single-use pods contain a powerful whitening formula that you apply twice a day after brushing and just let it dissolve on your teeth. Go Smile Super White Snap Packs’s teeth whitening serum is gentle on teeth and gums in case you have sensitive teeth. The most impressive part? After just one day, you’ll start to notice a brighter, whiter difference with this teeth bleaching kit. $59 at Nordstrom

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Sensodyne Amazon Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Sensodyne Ever think “what affordable toothpaste can help easily whiten my teeth?” The answer is Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth. This toothpaste is formulated for tooth sensitivity and helps to actively strengthen and re-harden tooth surface and enamel which will give you strong, whiter teeth. The active whitening ingredient is carbamide peroxide which has shown to be the most effective whitening agent. This means carbamide will help diminish your deep set stains plus you can have peace of mind knowing that your teeth are clean and your mouth is fresh every single day. $3 at Amazon

