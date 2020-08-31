The Best Tie Dye Clothing, Shoes, Handbags, Accessories and More
Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because we all love a good matching sweatsuit).
You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from to Zappos to Zulily are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.
And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.
Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.
This Tranquil State Purple Multi Tie-Dye Satin Midi Slip Dress comes in both this pink/purple tie dye blend and also blue/green tie dye for $35.
The Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress is over 50% off and comes in pink tie dye and blue tie dye.
Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing.
These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors.
Contemporary Herschel backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure.
An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning.
These Juniper Blu Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pants are the perfect on trend pant to slide into the fall season rotation.
The Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form.
A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in.
These Puma White and Sunny Lime Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneakers are all the tie dye rage.
The Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye is a seamless, comfortable bra for an active lifestyle.
A dreamy must-have pajama set.
These Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pumps are a super unique and stylish way to incorporate tie dye into your wardrobe.
These Vintage Havana Tie Dyed Sneakers couldn't be more on trend right now.
Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above.
Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra.
These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend.
The South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover has matching jogger sweats, which you can find here.
Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number.
We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit.
Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress.
The Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set comes in queen and king sizes.
Colorful and comfortable slip-on footwear.
A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).
These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.
Kids can listen to music and watch videos in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds.
Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts?
This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material.
Love tie-dye but not ready for a head-to-toe look? Start small with this colorful canvas cap -- wear it on your next walk!
A simple tee with a simple message.
Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt.
This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend.
Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers.
