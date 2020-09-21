Shopping

The Best Tie Dye -- Shop Clothes, Shoes, Bags, Accessories and More

By ETonline Staff
best tie dye
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because we all love a good matching sweatsuit). 

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from to Zappos to Zulily are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted  face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

Marta Dress
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Marta Dress
Amazon
Marta Dress
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Marta Dress is the essence of tie dye chic.

Purple Multi Tie-Dye Satin Midi Slip Dress
Tranquil State
Tranquil State Purple Multi Tie Dye Satin Midi Slip Dress
Lulus
Purple Multi Tie-Dye Satin Midi Slip Dress
Tranquil State

This Tranquil State Purple Multi Tie-Dye Satin Midi Slip Dress comes in both this pink/purple tie dye blend and also blue/green tie dye for $35.

ORIGINALLY $69

Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress
Gap
Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress
Gap
Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress
Gap

The Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress is over 50% off and comes in pink tie dye and blue tie dye.

REGULARLY $59.99

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy
Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy
Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy

Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing.

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy
Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy

The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable.

SWEATSHIRT
JOGGER PANTS

Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People
Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People
Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People

These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors. 

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie
Kelly & Katie
Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie

These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet.

REGULARLY $39.99

Classic Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Classic Backpack
Herschel
Classic Backpack
Herschel

Contemporary Herschel backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure.

REGULARLY $44

Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate
Tucker + Tate Tie Dye Romper
Nordstrom
Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate

An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning.

Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pant
Juniper Blu
Juniper Blu Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pant
South Moon Under
Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pant
Juniper Blu

These Juniper Blu Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pants are the perfect on trend pant to slide into the fall season rotation.

REGULARLY $68

Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form.

REGULARLY $379

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Urban Outfitters
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under

A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. 

HOODIE
JOGGER

Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker
Puma
Puma Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker
Zulily
Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker
Puma

These Puma White and Sunny Lime Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneakers are all the tie dye rage.

REGULARLY $90

On The Radar Bra Tie Dye
Free People
Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye
Free People
On The Radar Bra Tie Dye
Free People

The Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye is a seamless, comfortable bra for an active lifestyle.

Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
Old Navy
Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy's Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women in rainbow tie dye is made from French soft terry. This sweatshirt comes in sixteen different colors and patterns.

Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21

These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.

Women's Tie Dye Printed Short Sleeve Tops and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Minyue
Minyue Women's Tie Dye Printed Short Sleeve Tops and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Printed Short Sleeve Tops and Pants Long Pajamas Set
Minyue

A dreamy must-have pajama set. 

ORIGINALLY $29.99

Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump
Cathy Din
Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump
Zulily
Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump
Cathy Din

These Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pumps are a super unique and stylish way to incorporate tie dye into your wardrobe.

REGULARLY $49.99

Tie Dye Star Sneaker
Vintage Havana
Vintage Havana Tie Dye Star Sneaker
South Moon Under
Tie Dye Star Sneaker
Vintage Havana

These Vintage Havana Tie Dyed Sneakers couldn't be more on trend right now.

REGULARLY $110

Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People
Free People Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People
Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People

Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above.

2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Superga
2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker
Superga
How cute are these pastel tie dye slip-ons?
REGULARLY $89

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon

Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra.

Women's Play Sneaker
Blowfish Malibu
Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Play Sneaker
Blowfish Malibu

These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend.

 

ORIGINALLY $39.99

Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover
Z Supply
South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover
South Moon Under
Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover
Z Supply

The South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover has matching jogger sweats, which you can find here.

REGULARLY $68

Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
LAGSHIAN
LAGSHIAN Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
Amazon
Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
LAGSHIAN

Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number.

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Verishop
Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis

We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit. 

SWEATSHIRT
SWEATPANT

Seena Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Seena Wedge Sandal
DSW
Seena Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress.

ORIGINALLY $88.99

Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set
RT Designers Collection
RT Designers Collection Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set
Zulily
Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set
RT Designers Collection

The Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set comes in queen and king sizes.

REGULARLY $49.99

Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Amazon
Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs

Colorful and comfortable slip-on footwear.

Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate
Tucker + Tate Tie Dye Romper
Nordstrom
Tie Dye Romper
Tucker + Tate

An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning.

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Gap

A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall).

REGULARLY $24.95

Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandal
DSW
Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
ISCREAM
ISCREAM Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
Nordstrom
Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
ISCREAM

Kids can listen to music and watch videos in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. 

Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask
Steve Madden
steve madden
Steve Madden
Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask
Steve Madden

Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts?

TIE-DYE SHORTS NEON
TIE-DYE MASK

Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves
iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Mouth Cover Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves

This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material.

REGULARLY $14.95

Canvas Baseball Cap in Tie-Dye Print
Madewell
Madewell Canvas Baseball Cap in Tie-Dye Print
Madewell
Canvas Baseball Cap in Tie-Dye Print
Madewell

Love tie-dye but not ready for a head-to-toe look? Start small with this colorful canvas cap -- wear it on your next walk!

REGULARLY $32

Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Helmut Lang
Helmut Lang Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Nordstrom
Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Helmut Lang

This Helmut Lang tie dye dress is made of ribbed cotton and has a lettuce trim. This dress couldn't be more on trend at this moment.

REGULARLY $255

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie
Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie

These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet.

REGULARLY $39.99

The Tie Dye Tee
Lively
The Tie Dye Tee by Lively
Lively
The Tie Dye Tee
Lively

A simple tee with a simple message.

Tie Dye Dress
525
525 Tie Dye Dress
Shopbop
Tie Dye Dress
525

Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt.

REGULARLY $118

Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label

This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend.

REGULARLY $75

Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal
Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal

This Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress couldn't be more on trend.

REGULARLY $40

Black Tie Dye Jogger
PJ Salvage
PJ Salvage Black Tie Dye Jogger
South Moon Under
Black Tie Dye Jogger
PJ Salvage

Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers.

 

