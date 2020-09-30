The Best Tie Dye -- Trendy Clothing, Bags, Shoes, Accessories & More

Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because we all love a good matching sweatsuit).

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from to Zappos to Zulily are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie dye clothes, shoes, bags and accessories we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

Marta Dress Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Marta Dress Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Marta Dress is the essence of tie dye chic. $98 at Amazon

Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap The Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress is over 50% off and comes in pink tie dye and blue tie dye. REGULARLY $59.99 $27.99 with code ALLYOU

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Etsy Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing. $41.06 at Etsy

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable. SWEATSHIRT $34.99 at Old Navy JOGGER PANTS $34.99 at Old Navy

Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings Free People Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings Free People These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors. $88 at Free People

Tie Dye Vote Sweatshirt Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Tie Dye Vote Sweatshirt Treasure & Bond This supersoft Treasure & Bond Voter tie-dye crewneck sweatshirt will keep you cozy on your trip to the voting booth. When you buy this Treasure & Bond Voter sweatshirt Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. $45 at Nordstrom

Wingman Bag Think Royln Amazon Wingman Bag Think Royln Think Royln's Wingman Bag is made with quilted denim with a tie dye pattern. REGULARLY $178 $152.60 at Amazon

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie DSW Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at DSW

Classic Backpack Herschel Herschel Classic Backpack Herschel Contemporary Herschel backpack with elevated finishes and a relaxed structure. REGULARLY $44 $34.99 at Herschel

Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate Nordstrom Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning. $32 at Nordstrom

Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pant Juniper Blu South Moon Under Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pant Juniper Blu These Juniper Blu Grey Tie Dye Fit & Flare Pants are the perfect on trend pant to slide into the fall season rotation. REGULARLY $68 $24.99 at South Moon Under

Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form. REGULARLY $379 $129 at Kate Spade

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under Urban Outfitters Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. HOODIE $59 at Urban Outfitters JOGGER $49 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma Zulily Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma These Puma White and Sunny Lime Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneakers are all the tie dye rage. REGULARLY $90 $48.99 at Zulily

On The Radar Bra Tie Dye Free People Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye Free People The Free People On The Radar Bra Tie Dye is a seamless, comfortable bra for an active lifestyle. $58 at Free People

Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women Old Navy Old Navy Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women Old Navy Old Navy's Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women in rainbow tie dye is made from French soft terry. This sweatshirt comes in sixteen different colors and patterns. $25 at Old Navy

Active Tie-Dye Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings Forever 21 These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband. $14.99 at Forever 21

Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din Zulily Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din These Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pumps are a super unique and stylish way to incorporate tie dye into your wardrobe. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Zulily

Tie Dye Star Sneaker Vintage Havana South Moon Under Tie Dye Star Sneaker Vintage Havana These Vintage Havana Tie Dyed Sneakers couldn't be more on trend right now. REGULARLY $110 $49.99 at South Moon Under

Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Free People Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above. $58 at Free People

The Slouch Cutoff Mother Mother The Slouch Cutoff Mother The Slouch Cutoff by Mother is a super on trend tie dye crop tee. REGULARLY $95 $66.50 at Mother

2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker Superga Nordstrom 2306 Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker Superga How cute are these pastel tie dye slip-ons? REGULARLY $89 $53.90 at Nordstrom

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra. $48 at Lululemon

Women's Play Sneaker Blowfish Malibu Amazon Women's Play Sneaker Blowfish Malibu These Blowfish Malibu Women's Play Sneakers are slip ons with no laces and 100% on trend. ORIGINALLY $39.99 $28.59 at Amazon

Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply The South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover has matching jogger sweats, which you can find here. REGULARLY $68 $29.99 at South Moon Under

Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress LAGSHIAN Amazon Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress LAGSHIAN Stop them in their tracks with this hot tie dye number. $19.99 at Amazon

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis Verishop Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit. SWEATSHIRT $125 at Verishop SWEATPANT $120 at Verishop

Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress. ORIGINALLY $88.99 $64.99 at DSW

Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection Zulily Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection The Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set comes in queen and king sizes. REGULARLY $49.99 $24.99 at Zulily

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. REGULARLY $79.50 $33.52 at Banana Republic

Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye Statewide Carbon38 Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye Statewide Statewide's Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye is super on trend and over $100 off. REGULARLY $162 $68.60 with code FALL at Carbon38

Tie Dye Cut Off Shorts Sundry Sundry Tie Dye Cut Off Shorts Sundry These light fleece shorts are a must have. $106 at Sundry

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for summer (and early fall). REGULARLY $24.95 $6.49 at Gap

Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Gagden Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print. $79 at DSW

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Nordstrom Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Kids can listen to music and watch videos in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. $33 at Nordstrom

Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Steve Madden Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask Steve Madden Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts? TIE-DYE SHORTS NEON $19.95 at Steve Madden TIE-DYE MASK $14.95 at Steve Madden

Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover iHeartRaves Amazon Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover iHeartRaves This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material. REGULARLY $14.95 $9.95 at Amazon

Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress Helmut Lang Nordstrom Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress Helmut Lang This Helmut Lang tie dye dress is made of ribbed cotton and has a lettuce trim. This dress couldn't be more on trend at this moment. REGULARLY $255 $225 at Nordstrom

The Tie Dye Tee Lively Lively The Tie Dye Tee Lively A simple tee with a simple message. $45 at Lively

Tie Dye Dress 525 Shopbop Tie Dye Dress 525 Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt. REGULARLY $118 $82.60 at Shopbop

Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $75 $45.97 at ASTR the Label

Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress Nasty Gal This Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress couldn't be more on trend. REGULARLY $40 $18 at Nasty Gal

Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage South Moon Under Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers. $68 at South Moon Under

