The Best Tineco Prime Day Deals for Easy Cleaning: Save up to 50% On Smart Wet-Dry Vacuums

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Published: 9:56 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

The best Prime Day vacuum deals include discounts from Tineco. Save up to $200 on powerful wet-dry vacuums.

Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to save on Tineco cleaning devices that are majorly discounted through tomorrow, July 12. Right now, the best Tineco Prime Day deal is on the Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for 48% off. This cordless wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

The Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2 is the ultimate solution for hardwood floors, offering the convenience of cleaning wet or dry messes with ease. Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow.

$600 $449

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Whether you’re a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum, make your floors sparkle and shop all the best Prime Day cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below. 

Best Tineco Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

An easy and efficient way to clean with this Tineco iFLOOR 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum.

$330 $160

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum

The S3 Breeze leaves your floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes with a water recovery rate of over 90%. Dual-tank design ensures you always clean with fresh water.

$370 $269

Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners

A lightweight and ultra quiet wet vacuum that converts to a hands-free self-cleaning vacuum.

$450 $300

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco vacuum comes with helpful cleaning attachments, like a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, that help you clean hard-to-reach spots. It also has LED headlights so you can easily spot missed areas on your floor.

$400 $279

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum

Vacuuming hair both long and short is now a breeze! The specially-designed brush effectively targets hair messes and traps hairs without wrapping, making the brush even easier to clean and perfect for pet owners. 

$500 $349

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Wet Dry Vacuum

Whether pushing forward or pulling back, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO assists you by intelligently detecting the movement of the rear wheels, and ensures cleaning is easier than ever.

$799 $559

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: