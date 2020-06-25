Shopping

The Best Travel Item Deals on Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
travel items deals on amazon
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from stylish travel and fashion brands such Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff, Samsonite and more. Shop markdowns on luggage, clothes, packing organizers and additional travel products. 

Other big brands that are a part of the Amazon Big Style Sale include Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas and more. 

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel item deals on Amazon. 

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Samsonite

This two-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 

REGULARLY $249.99

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister

American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. Save 55% on a 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase. 

REGULARLY $109.99

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

Great for weekend trips, this expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 

REGULARLY $795

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  

REGULARLY $38.69

Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Amazon
Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome

Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. 

REGULARLY $54.99

'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Amazon
'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen

A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. 

REGULARLY $295

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia

These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley

Versatile, timeless shades that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 

REGULARLY $126

Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Saltwater Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines

A half-zip pullover is a travel wardrobe staple whenever you want an extra layer. 

REGULARLY $98.50

Wawona 4 Tent
The North Face
The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
Amazon
Wawona 4 Tent
The North Face

Score a deal on this family-friendly, four-person tent from The North Face. 

REGULARLY $298.95

Wellesley Printed Stacy Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Wellesley Printed Stacy Wallet
Amazon
Wellesley Printed Stacy Wallet
Kate Spade New York

This slim bifold design makes for a great travel wallet, featuring exterior zip pocket and 12 credit card slots. 

REGULARLY $119

Read More: Listicle: Wellesley Printed Stacy Wallet.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Backpack Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

 