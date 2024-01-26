The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is on, meaning now's the time to save on a brand new TV to watch the big game on Sunday, February 11. If you're looking to upgrade to 4K resolution or a massive screen, then Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals have you covered.

Best Buy is offering up to $1,000 off 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs to catch all the NFL action. Sleek screens from LG, Samsung and Sony are deeply discounted in all sizes for as low as $280 right now.

Outside of Black Friday, two of the other best times to buy a TV are Super Bowl season and when new models are released. With many TV brands unveiling their latest models at CES 2024, prices on last year's older-but-still-beautiful sets start to drop. Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TV, or want one of the best TVs for sports fans with low latency and high refresh rates, the TV deals at Best Buy will have you well-equipped for game day.

Ahead, beat the clock and score the best TV deals available ahead of the big game.

Best LG TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Samsung TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Sony TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV Best Buy Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action. $1,300 $1,100 Shop Now

