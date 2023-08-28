The Best TV Deals to Shop from Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Save on Samsung, LG, Sony and More
With Labor Day around the corner, there is no shortage of end-of-summer savings. Amazon has a ton of Labor Day deals on best-selling tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more.
Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget. From Samsung's highly-rated Frame TV to the new LG C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shop ahead of the holiday weekend.
Until Labor Day sales officially begin next week, there are tons of steep discounts worth shopping now. To find top TV deals and get back to enjoying your pool time, take advantage of the best Amazon Labor Day TV sales, below.
Best Amazon Labor Day TV Deals
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
The Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display that looks like art when it's not in use. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs always add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
