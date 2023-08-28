Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals to Shop from Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Save on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung TV
Samsung

With Labor Day around the corner, there is no shortage of end-of-summer savings. Amazon has a ton of Labor Day deals on best-selling tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more. 

Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget. From Samsung's highly-rated Frame TV to the new LG C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shop ahead of the holiday weekend. 

Until Labor Day sales officially begin next week, there are tons of steep discounts worth shopping now. To find top TV deals and get back to enjoying your pool time, take advantage of the best Amazon Labor Day TV sales, below. 

Best Amazon Labor Day TV Deals

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460$327
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200$130
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.

$1,050$860
Samsung The Frame 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung The Frame 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung The Frame 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV

The Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display that looks like art when it's not in use. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. 

$1,498$1,298
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV

Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.

$900$798
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$350$220
48" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
48" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,297$1,197
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs always add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.

$370$240
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
Amazon
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

$450$380
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

$1,900$1,498

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

