There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Currently, major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are stacked with fall savings on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.

To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best TV deals you can shop right now. This week is a great time to buy a cheap TV ahead of the Black Friday rush, with budget-friendly displays starting from $200. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.

From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top TV sales available today.

Best Samsung TV Deals

Right now, the Samsung sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for football season.

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,698 Shop Now

Best LG TV Deals

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event is right around the corner on October 10 and 11. Early October Prime Day deals are already here with major savings on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 60% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Best Sony TV Deals

Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals

