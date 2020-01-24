The Best Valentine's Day Dresses for Wherever Your Plans Take You

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, which means we are totally taking advantage of it to dress up.

If you've got something planned for the holiday, whether you're taken, single or somewhere in between, you want to look dang cute -- like head-turning cute.

And if you don't have anything penciled in the calendar yet, well, our selects of gorgeous dresses might change your mind. Got a hot date with your significant other (maybe an engagement ring is involved)? We've culled a slew of romantic frocks you'll feel stunning in, like the slinky black one-shoulder number from Reformation we found and an elegant golden silk-satin midi with choker neckline from Topshop.

We've got options for a night with the friends, too. A ruffled mini from trendy Australian brand Bardot is perfect for post-dinner dancing (just add tights and a hefty coat for the winter commute to your fave bar). If plans are more casual, try a chic sweater dress from Modcloth to wear with boots.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the chicest minis, midis and maxis for Valentine's Day.

Nadia Dress Choosy Choosy Nadia Dress Choosy A similar design to Choosy's bestselling Crosby St dress, the Nadia fire engine red frock boasts a flirty low neckline, shirtdress silhouette and a front twist that cinches the frame. We especially love the cascading cuff ties. $85 at Choosy

Saravia Dress Reformation Reformation Saravia Dress Reformation Got a big fancy date in the books? This sophisticated, subtly sexy one-shoulder number is all you need to throw on. Style with a sleek hairdo and statement earrings. $118 at Reformation

Long Sleeve Satin Midi Dress Topshop Topshop Long Sleeve Satin Midi Dress Topshop Go for elegance in this long silky golden midi with neck scarf detail, showing off a sliver of skin courtesy of the keyhole front. $130 at Nordstrom

Jamie Frill Minidress Bardot Nordstrom Jamie Frill Minidress Bardot A statement-making, '80s-inspired ruffled mini is the ultimate GNO dress. It'll take you straight from dinner to the dance floor with your galentines. $159 at Nordstrom

Total Softie Sweater Dress Modcloth Modcloth Total Softie Sweater Dress Modcloth A cozy sweater dress you'll feel cute and warm in if you plan to look casual. Wear with tights and boots. $79 at Modcloth

Beth Midi Dress Song of Style Revolve Beth Midi Dress Song of Style A darling dress of sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves that makes for perfect date night attire. Team with glitzy duster earrings and strappy heels to amp up the glamour. $218 at Revolve

Floral Embroidered Belted Midi Dress in Satin ASOS ASOS Floral Embroidered Belted Midi Dress in Satin ASOS The fuchsia color, the floral embroidery, the balloon sleeves -- this regal satin dress looks so much more expensive than it is. Pair with a bold lip. $151 at ASOS

Button Down Mini Dress Endless Rose Shopbop Button Down Mini Dress Endless Rose A powdery pink buttoned tweed dress that's equal parts proper and playful. $90 at Shopbop

Lace Evening Dress with Pleated Skirt Eloquii Eloquii Lace Evening Dress with Pleated Skirt Eloquii Dress to impress in this beautiful lace and pleated maxi. Pick and choose from five colors. (The white version is a fantastic bridal option.) $150 at Eloquii

Sophia See-Thru Sleeve Velvet Dress Storets Storets Sophia See-Thru Sleeve Velvet Dress Storets If Wednesday Addams went on a date, we'd imagine she'd wear this. It's romantic yet a little edgy thanks to the combination of black velvet, sheer sleeves and collar. $109 at Storets

Gaia Floral Midi Dress ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Gaia Floral Midi Dress ASTR the Label A sultry slip dress is a no brainer for date night. This midi number features a cowl neckline, front slit and criss-cross back. For more coverage, layer a fitted turtleneck underneath and slip on some knee-high boots. $98 at ASTR the Label

