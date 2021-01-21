Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Best Jewelry Deals
Georgie Hunter/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you're stumped on what to get for your sweetheart, it's a great time to consider jewelry! A gorgeous piece of sparkle or bauble will brighten your Valentine's Day and there are so many deals and steals  to choose from on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more gifts on Amazon such as gifts under $200, beauty gifts, Amazon devices, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts on Amazon below. 

Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings
Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift for someone else or for yourself to celebrate Valentine's Day.
$21.03 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors for your Valentine. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. 
$95 AT AMAZON
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace
This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant.
$159.99 AT AMAZON
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.
$60 AT AMAZON
Amanda Rose Collection AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Amanda Rose Collection AGS Certified 1/2ct TW Diamond Hoop Earrings
Because diamonds are a girl's best friend.
$277.95 AT AMAZON
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
tory burch earrings
Amazon
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
$89 AT AMAZON
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Heart-shaped anything for Valentine's Day is a must, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Save an extra 20% when you apply the coupon. 
$179.99 AT AMAZON
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet
This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for Valentine's Days to come. 
$98 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
$58 AT AMAZON
Shashi Triplès Hoops
shashi hoops
Amazon
Shashi Triplès Hoops
Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. It's the perfect Valentine's gift for someone who likes to play with jewelry.
$68 AT AMAZON
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated
You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. Its minimalist style makes it the perfect accessory for just about any outfit. 
$52.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
Amazon
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring
This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6 and 7. 
$330 AT AMAZON
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
It's easy to see what Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. This gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
$46.99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart.
$99.99 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Underwear

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry From Etsy