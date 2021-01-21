Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you're stumped on what to get for your sweetheart, it's a great time to consider jewelry! A gorgeous piece of sparkle or bauble will brighten your Valentine's Day and there are so many deals and steals to choose from on Amazon.

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry by major brands such as Tory Burch, Zoe Chicco, Pandora and more, Amazon is filled with stylish jewelry gifts such as stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, diamond bracelet, stackable rings and more.

Be sure to also check out more gifts on Amazon such as gifts under $200, beauty gifts, Amazon devices, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts on Amazon below.

Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Rose Gold Heart Safety Pin Earrings Betsey Johnson does not disappoint with these Heart Safety Pin Earrings. Perfect as a gift for someone else or for yourself to celebrate Valentine's Day. $21.03 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace Amazon Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pendant from Michael Kors for your Valentine. Durable and adjustable, it can be worn every day. $95 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace Amazon VIKI LYNN Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace This VIKI LYNN necklace is crafted in sterling silver with a Tahitian cultured black pearl pendant. $159.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Amazon ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Amazon Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $89 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops Amazon Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops Heart-shaped anything for Valentine's Day is a must, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. (It was also featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.) A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Save an extra 20% when you apply the coupon. $179.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet Amazon CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Round CZ Tennis Bracelet This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for Valentine's Days to come. $98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Shashi Triplès Hoops Amazon Shashi Triplès Hoops Layer on multiple hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. It's the perfect Valentine's gift for someone who likes to play with jewelry. $68 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Amazon Gorjana Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. Its minimalist style makes it the perfect accessory for just about any outfit. $52.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Amazon Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring This beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco features a baguette diamond. At 1mm wide, this dainty 14k gold band comes in sizes 5, 6 and 7. $330 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Amazon Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver It's easy to see what Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. This gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. $46.99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Amazon VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart. $99.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

