The Best Walmart Cyber Week 2020 Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More
Big savings and deep discounts are still going strong as the Walmart Cyber Week 2020 sale winds down.
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are extended online only, offering amazing low prices on sought-after items across tons of categories online (perfect for holiday shopping!).
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the discounts we're loving. Check out the list of products on sale at Walmart's sale event -- deals on toys, electronics, apparel and home items. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now.
FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Check out the best Walmart Cyber Week 2020 deals ET has found so far.
Smart Home
- Apple TV 4K 64GB for $259.78 (regularly $389.67)
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $179 (regularly $229)
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 4 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $27.99 (regularly $83.97)
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen for $18.98 (regularly $29.98)
- Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System VMS3330W - 3 Wire-Free Cameras with 3 Additional Wall Mounts and 3 Outdoor Mounts, Indoor/Outdoor, Night Vision, Motion Detection for $199 (regularly $349)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29 (regularly $49)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $59 (regularly $79)
- Google Mesh Router Wifi for $34.65 (regularly $99)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $4.97 (regularly $12.88)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $99.98 (regularly $199)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $139.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $17.98 (regularly $29.85)
TVs and Projectors
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Sanyo 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV for $398 (regularly $448)
- Sony 75" Class 4K UHD LED for $1,198 (regularly $1,999.95)
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $99.99 (regularly $299.99)
Computers and Tablets
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 128GB for $969.99 (regularly $1,454.98)
- HP Stream 11.6", Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB emmc, Windows 10 for $179 (regularly $299)
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $369 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $999 (regularly $1299)
- Acer Chromebook 311, 11.6" HD, Intel Celeron for $169 (regularly $229)
- HP 21.5" LED FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Monitor for $114.99 (regularly $149.99)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $179 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- Michael Kors Slim Sofie Rose Gold Smart Watch for $149.95 (regularly $375)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminum Smart Watch for $199.99 (regularly $299)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $49.99 (regularly $95)
- Burberry Unisex Classic Checked Analog Quartz 38mm Watch for $149.95 (regularly $375)
- Movado Women's Bold for $199.99 (regularly $550)
Headphones and Speakers
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $169.99 (regularly $299)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.88 (regularly $49.88)
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $24.88 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $199 (regularly $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Cosmic Black for $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $49 (regularly $59)
Home
- Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System for $199 (regularly $259)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 20 Inch Spinner Hardside Luggage for $57.50 (regularly $229.99)
- Mainstays Motion Sensor Trash Can for $39.98 (regularly $47.98)
- Shark IQ Robot Self Empty™ RV1000S, Robot Vacuum, Home Mapping, Self Cleaning Brushroll, Wi Fi for $329 (regularly $399)
- HART Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $98 (regularly $148)
- iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 2 piece set, 20" Carry-On Luggage and 28" Checked Luggage for $67.49 (regularly $120.91)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 28 Inch Spinner Hardside for $90 (regularly $229.99)
- 28" Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table with Free Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover for $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $129 (regularly $249)
- Costway 3 Seats Patio Canopy Swing Glider Hammock Cushioned Steel Frame Backyard for $129.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $35.99 (regularly $71.98)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $139 (regularly $229)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $124.99 (regularly $254.99)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $17.50 (regularly $24.99)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Vivi Folding Electric Bike Electric Mountain Bike for Adults for $668.99 (regularly $1,471.99)
- SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill Jogging Machine W/Bluetooth Speaker for $379.99 (regularly $729.99)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $127.49 (regularly $249.99)
- GBH Women's Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood (S-3XL) for $19.98 (regularly $24.96)
- Galaxy by Harvic men's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket With Contrast Color Trim & Detachable Hood (S-2XL) for $37.99 (regularly $78)
Kids
- Your Zone Kids Reading Nook and Storage Bookcase for $79.97 (regularly $119)
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $74 (regularly $84)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $48.88 (regularly $59.99)
- Philips Norelco 5300 Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver for $99.90 (regularly $122.60)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $33 (regularly $98)
