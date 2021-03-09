The Best Walmart Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, CHI, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More
Big savings and deep discounts are going strong at Walmart's Spring Shop offering amazing deals and steals on sought-after items across tons of categories including Beauty, Clothing, Home, Portable Electronics, Luggage and More! With the Spring season just days away, there's no better time to stock up on your spring essentials.
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the discounts we're loving -- deals on electronics, apparel, beauty and home items. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now.
FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.
Shop our faves from Walmart Spring Deals below.
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $84.99
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Black, 0.28 fl. oz. for $8.24 (regularly $9.29)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $30 (regularly $98)
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum for $38.99 (regularly $65)
- NARS Concealer for $19.59 (regularly $30)
- CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Infused Hairstyling Flat Iron Straightener, 1" for $65.54 (regularly $129.99)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Fuchsia Iron for $399.99 (regularly $419.99)
- Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Mid-Size Titanium Hair Dryer for $76 (regularly $89.99)
- Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Exfoliant, 3.4 Oz for $32 (regularly $48)
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, 4 Oz for $19.99 (regularly $24)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Kit for $54.94 (regularly $99.95)
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick for $20 (regularly $22)
- Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum for $67 (regularly $100)
- Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Hairspray for $11.25 (regularly $16)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $127.49 (regularly $249.99)
- ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Blossom Print Fit and Flare Dress with Puff Sleeves for $32
- Free Assembly Women's Classic Coveralls with Long Sleeves for $36
- Time and True Women's Packable Puffer Jacket Parka With Hood (S-3XL) for $5 (regularly $24.96)
- Scoop Women's Tank Top for $20
- Time and Tru Women's Denim Jacket for $19.96
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Short Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Wrap for $24
- Free Assembly Women’s Short Sleeve Split Neck Midi Dress for $39
- Kate Spade New York Joeley Small Satchel in Black for $129
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans for $24.50
Smart Home
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 3 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $22.99 (regularly $65.97)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $8.88 (regularly $12.88)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $126 (regularly $199)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $139.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Empire Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $16.99 (regularly $29.85)
TVs and Projectors
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $109.99 (regularly $299.99)
- LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV with HDR OLED55BXPUA 2020 Model for $1,296.99 (regularly $2,499.95)
- VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System for $238.10 (regularly $265.47)
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q70T 2020 for $1,097.99 (regularly $1,297.99)
- LG 49" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR 49NANO85UNA 2020 Model for $646.99 (regularly $899.95)
- VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV V-Series V505-G/H for $289.88 (regularly $328)
- VIZIO 70" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR V-Series V705-H for $588 (regularly $758)
Computers and Tablets
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $349 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $899 (regularly $1,299)
- HP 21.5" LED FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Monitor for $149.99 (regularly $149.99)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC for $211.18 (regularly $269.99)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $169 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $59.99 (regularly $95)
Headphones and Speakers
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $138.89 (regularly $299)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.99 (regularly $49.88)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) for $149.99
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $24.88 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (regularly $349)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $59 (regularly $80.95)
Home
- iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 2 piece set, 20" Carry-On Luggage and 28" Checked Luggage for $139
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Google Home, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging for $199 (regularly $329.99)
- Gymax 65" Sphere LED Floor Lamp w/ 2 Bulbs & Foot Switch Home Office for $75.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $105 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 28 Inch Spinner Hardside for $197.50 (regularly $229.99)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $179 (regularly $249)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker for $34.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Google Nest Hub for $49 (regularly $89.98)
- Costway 3 Seats Patio Canopy Swing Glider Hammock Cushioned Steel Frame Backyard for $129.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $35.99 (regularly $71.98)
- Leisure Arts Inc Llama Vase for $9.99
- Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle Wooden Tray, Gray Wash for $14.22
- Sterilite 4 Drawer Wide Weave Tower Espresso for $32.98 (regularly $39)
- Mainstays 69" Etagere Shelf Floor Lamp, Dark Charcoal Finish for $29.94 (regularly $35)
- Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera for $218 (regularly $299.95)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $169 (regularly $229)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $134.99 (regularly $254.99)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $14.88 (regularly $24.99)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Icy Blue) with CO2 and BPA free Bottle for $69 (regularly $89.99)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 10-Piece Cookware Set, Turquoise for $89 (regularly $99)
- The Pioneer Woman Adeline 16-Ounce Emboss Glass Tumblers, Set of 4 for $16.99 (regularly $18.99)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $59 (regularly $68)
Kids
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $84
- LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box for $26.49 (regularly $34.99)
- Spalding Ratchet Lift 44" Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop for $188 (regularly $225)
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Fashion Picks at Walmart -- Including TikTok Favorites
Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
Amazon's Big Winter Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More
Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon
265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Luggage - Tumi, Samsonite & More
The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon
The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor
These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home
The Best Subscriptions and Online Classes to Better Yourself in 2021
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More