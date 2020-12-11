The Best Walmart Holiday Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More
Big savings and deep discounts are still going strong at Walmart's holiday sale, offering amazing holiday deals and steals on sought-after items across tons of categories online (perfect for holiday gifts!).
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the discounts we're loving -- deals on electronics, apparel, toys and home items. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now.
FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.
Be sure to also check out more holiday deals from go-to retailers such as the Amazon, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix,Rebecca Minkoff, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and more. Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, so ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important cutoff dates and delivery options.
Shop our faves from the Walmart holiday sale below.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.
Smart Home
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 3 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $21.99 (regularly $65.97)
- Google Mesh Router Wifi for $34.65 (regularly $99)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $4.97 (regularly $12.88)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129 (regularly $199)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $139.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $19.98 (regularly $29.85)
TVs and Projectors
- Sanyo 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV for $398 (regularly $448)
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $99.99 (regularly $299.99)
Computers and Tablets
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $369 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $849 (regularly $1,299)
- HP 21.5" LED FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Monitor for $114.99 (regularly $149.99)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $179 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- Michael Kors Slim Sofie Rose Gold Smart Watch for $159.95 (regularly $395)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $59.99 (regularly $95)
Headphones and Speakers
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $169.99 (regularly $299)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.88 (regularly $49.88)
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $24.88 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $269 (regularly $349)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $49 (regularly $59)
Home
- Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System for $199 (regularly $259)
- iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 2 piece set, 20" Carry-On Luggage and 28" Checked Luggage for $67.49 (regularly $120.91)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 28 Inch Spinner Hardside for $90 (regularly $229.99)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $129 (regularly $249)
- Costway 3 Seats Patio Canopy Swing Glider Hammock Cushioned Steel Frame Backyard for $129.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $35.99 (regularly $71.98)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $139 (regularly $229)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $129.99 (regularly $254.99)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $17.50 (regularly $24.99)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Vivi Folding Electric Bike Electric Mountain Bike for Adults for $669.99 (regularly $1,471.99)
- SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill Jogging Machine W/Bluetooth Speaker for $399.99 (regularly $729.99)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $127.49 (regularly $249.99)
- GBH Women's Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood (S-3XL) for $19.98 (regularly $24.96)
Kids
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $74 (regularly $84)
- LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box for $26.49 (regularly $34.99)
- Spalding Ratchet Lift 44" Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop for $168 (regularly $225)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $48.88 (regularly $59.99)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $34 (regularly $98)
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Amazon Holiday Deals: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags & More
Nordstrom Designer Clearance Sale: Up to 60% Off Top Brands
The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts From Macy's
Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging
Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season