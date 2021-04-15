The Best Walmart Mother's Day Gifts: Smart TVs, Apple, CHI, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More
Big savings and deep discounts are going strong at Walmart with Walmart's Spring Shop and Walmart's Mother's Day Gift Guide, offering amazing deals and steals on sought-after items across tons of categories including Beauty, Clothing, Home, Portable Electronics, Luggage and more! With spring's arrival and Mother's Day less than a month away, there's no better time to stock up on your spring essentials and find the perfect Walmart Mother's Day Gift.
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the discounts we're loving -- deals on electronics, apparel, beauty and home items. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now.
Shop our faves from Walmart Spring Deals and Walmart's Mother's Day Gift Guide below.
Beauty
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Black, 0.28 fl. oz. for $8.61 (regularly $10)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $34.99 (regularly $98)
- NARS Concealer for $20 (regularly $30)
- Beautimate Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set for $16 (regularly $40)
- CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Infused Hairstyling Flat Iron Straightener, 1" for $66 (regularly $129.99)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Fuchsia Iron for $410 (regularly $419.99)
- Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Mid-Size Titanium Hair Dryer for $72 (regularly $89.99)
- Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Exfoliant, 3.4 Oz for $30 (regularly $48)
- Julep Grand Illusions Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Palette for $20 (regularly $39)
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, 4 Oz for $17 (regularly $24)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Kit for $60 (regularly $99.95)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $42 (regularly $60)
- Glamglow Supermud Clearing Face Mask Treatment for $49 (regularly $69)
- Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick for $22 (regularly $22)
- Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Face Serum for $65 (regularly $100)
- Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Hairspray for $12 (regularly $16)
- Pureology Hydrate Shampoo And Conditioner Set for $50 (regularly $61)
- Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System for $40
- Foreo LUNA play Sonic Face Cleanser for $33 (regularly $39)
- Laura Geller New York Ultimate Palette for $18 (regularly $40)
- Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral Rich Moisturizer for $27 (regularly $58)
- Spa Science Nova Waterproof Antimicrobial Electric Facial Cleansing Brush for $39 (regularly $45)
- Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette for $35 (regularly $54)
Clothing
- Time and True Women's Packable Puffer Jacket Parka With Hood (S-3XL) for $20 (regularly $24.96)
- ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Blossom Print Fit and Flare Dress with Puff Sleeves for $32
- Gucci Ladies Disney Mickey Print Bucket Bag for $1,633.37 (regularly $1,970)
- Time and Tru Women's Flutter Sleeve Dress for $16
- C. Wonder Julia Round Faux Straw Crossbody Bag with Texture for $33 (regularly $68)
- Big Chill Women's Slicker Rain Jacket for $25 (regularly $65)
- White Mark Women's Plus Size Lexi Maxi Dress for $24 (regularly $28)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Thong Sandal for $41 (regularly $60)
- Scoop Women's Tank Top for $20
- Vera Bradley Vera Tote Bag for $75 (regularly $100)
- Time and Tru Women's Denim Jacket for $19.96
- Vera New York Madeira Tote Bag for $25 (regularly $98)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Short Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Wrap for $24
- Free Assembly Women’s Short Sleeve Split Neck Midi Dress for $39
- Kate Spade New York Joeley Small Satchel in Black for $129
- Vera Bradley Glenna Satchel for $68 (regularly $90)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans for $24.50
Home
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Google Home, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging for $198 (regularly $329.99)
- Gymax 65" Sphere LED Floor Lamp w/ 2 Bulbs & Foot Switch Home Office for $75.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $110 (regularly $129.99)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 28 Inch Spinner Hardside for $196 (regularly $229.99)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $179 (regularly $249)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker for $49
- Google Nest Hub for $49 (regularly $89.98)
- Leisure Arts Inc Llama Vase for $9.99
- Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle Wooden Tray, Gray Wash for $14.22
- Sterilite 4 Drawer Wide Weave Tower Espresso for $36 (regularly $39)
- Mainstays 69" Etagere Shelf Floor Lamp, Dark Charcoal Finish for $29.94 (regularly $35)
- Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera for $218 (regularly $299.95)
Outdoor Furniture
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $40 (regularly $71.98)
- Best Choice Products 10ft Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella w/ Tilt for $85 (regularly $130)
- Costway 4 PCS Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set for $310 (regularly $470)
- Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella for $40
- Costway 4 Pc Rattan Patio Furniture Set Garden Lawn Sofa Rattan Wicker with White Cushions for $260 (regularly $470)
- Best Choice Products 10ft Offset Hanging Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella w/ Easy Tilt Adjustment for $80 (regularly $110)
- Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hammock Hanging Chair Swing for $55 (regularly $110)
- Walnew 5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Sets All-Weather With Glass Table for $350 (regularly $440)
- Walnew 4 Piece Modern Conversation Set Black Bistro Set with Loveseat Tea Table for $135 (regularly $170)
- Barton 3PCS Outdoor Patio Wicker Chat Conversation Bistro Set (2) Chairs and Side Table for $340 (regularly $900)
- Mainstays Arlington Glen 5 Piece Outdoor Furniture Patio Leisure Set for $297 (regularly $349)
- Convert-A-Bench Folding Picnic Table Bench for $107 (regularly $126)
- Barton Hanging Chaise Lounger Floating Canopy Swing Chair Hammock Arc Stand Chair for $195 (regularly $700)
- Best Choice Products 48in Wooden Curved Back Hanging Porch Swing Bench w/ Metal Chains for $170 (regularly $230)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $169 (regularly $229)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $134.99 (regularly $254.99)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $14.88 (regularly $24.99)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Icy Blue) with CO2 and BPA free Bottle for $69 (regularly $89.99)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 10-Piece Cookware Set, Turquoise for $89 (regularly $99)
- The Pioneer Woman Adeline 16-Ounce Emboss Glass Tumblers, Set of 4 for $16.99 (regularly $18.99)
Smart Home
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 3 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $22.99 (regularly $65.97)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $8.88 (regularly $12.88)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $126 (regularly $199)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $139.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Empire Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $16.99 (regularly $29.85)
TVs and Projectors
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $109.99 (regularly $299.99)
- LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV with HDR OLED55BXPUA 2020 Model for $1,296.99 (regularly $2,499.95)
- VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System for $238.10 (regularly $265.47)
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q70T 2020 for $1,097.99 (regularly $1,297.99)
- LG 49" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR 49NANO85UNA 2020 Model for $646.99 (regularly $899.95)
- VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV V-Series V505-G/H for $289.88 (regularly $328)
- VIZIO 70" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR V-Series V705-H for $588 (regularly $758)
Computers and Tablets
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $349 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $899 (regularly $1,299)
- HP 21.5" LED FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Monitor for $149.99 (regularly $149.99)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC for $211.18 (regularly $269.99)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $169 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $59.99 (regularly $95)
Headphones and Speakers
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $138.89 (regularly $299)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.99 (regularly $49.88)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) for $149.99
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $24.88 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (regularly $349)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $59 (regularly $80.95)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $59 (regularly $68)
Kids
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $84
- LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box for $26.49 (regularly $34.99)
- Spalding Ratchet Lift 44" Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop for $188 (regularly $225)
