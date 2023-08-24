The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day: Save Big on LG, Samsung, Apple and More
Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that Labor Day weekend is just a week away, Walmart is offering Black Friday-level deals on sought-after electronics.
There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Labor Day tech deals.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest Labor Day tech deals available at Walmart now.
The Best Walmart Labor Day TV Deals
For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
The Hisense 50" Roku TV features 4K Ultra High Definition picture and High Dynamic Range (HDR) that boosts color and contrast.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.
The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple's AirPods Max.
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Apple Watch Deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
The Apple Watch SE 1st Generation has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Laptop Deals
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.
The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs.
The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Gaming Deals
Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.
This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now.
Save over $100 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
