Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day: Save Big on LG, Samsung, Apple and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung TV on sale at Walmart
Samsung

Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that Labor Day weekend is just a week away, Walmart is offering Black Friday-level deals on sought-after electronics.

There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Labor Day tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. 

To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest Labor Day tech deals available at Walmart now.

The Best Walmart Labor Day TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV
LG UHD 70 Series 75" Class 4K Smart UHD TV
Walmart
LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.

$448$358
55-INCH
$898$698
75-INCH
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

$1,998$1,449
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 50" Roku TV features 4K Ultra High Definition picture and High Dynamic Range (HDR) that boosts color and contrast. 

$350$258
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.

$528$398
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$298
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$3,500$2,485

The Best Walmart Labor Day Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.

$129$99
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249$219
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Walmart
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple's AirPods Max.

$549$477
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$248$169
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179$129

The Best Walmart Labor Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. 

$399$329
GPS
$499$429
GPS + CELLULAR
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$359
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), 40mm

The Apple Watch SE 1st Generation has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.

$279$149

The Best Walmart Labor Day Laptop Deals 

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,199$979
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Walmart
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop

Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.

$560$500
HP Stream 14" Laptop
HP Stream 14" Laptop
Walmart
HP Stream 14" Laptop

The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs.

$209$179
Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
Walmart
Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5

The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.

$1,300$990

The Best Walmart Labor Day Gaming Deals

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Walmart
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.

$800$350
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000
Walmart
Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000

This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now.

$1,100$950
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart
Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Save over $100 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$596$479

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Apple's M1 iPad Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Save on Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and More Ahead of Labor Day

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

The Best TV Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

The Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor Is $1,000 Off Ahead of Labor Day

Get Up to 41% Off Sony's Wireless Headphones and Earbuds

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Save Up to 76% On Laptops During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale

The Best Early Labor Day Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

The Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals on Amazon Right Now