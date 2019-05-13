Wedding season is upon us, which means it's time to look for an outfit.

Finding the right dress as a wedding guest is a challenge, which results in last-minute shopping and ending up with a frock you don't really love.

To help you plan in advance, we've gathered minis, midis and maxis perfect for the occasion according to the type of wedding you may be attending. Because depending on the venue and vibe of the wedding, the dress code can vary from casual to formal and somewhere in between.

Ahead, discover the chicest styles (you'll actually want to wear again) based on the type of wedding you're heading to.

Destination Wedding

Most likely the ceremony will be by the beach, so you can keep it pretty casual. We suggest going for a billowy maxi that exudes vacation vibes. Style with flat sandals (easy to walk in the sand!) and fun earrings to elevate the look.

H&M

H&M Pleated Wrap Dress $70

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Gathered Maxi Dress $129

Planet Blue

Flynn Skye All Wrapped Up Maxi $218

City Wedding

This is the time to dress up and try the trends you've always wanted to wear. Opt for cocktail dresses that feature fashion-forward details à la voluminous sleeves, an asymmetric hem and an '80s-inspired double-breasted tux design.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal One Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Midi Dress $80, Sale $40

River Island

River Island Pink Rhinestone Embellished Bodycon Tux Dress $110

Shopbop

Keepsake Secure Dress $195

Black-Tie Wedding

This means formal, so full-length evening dresses are a must. To avoid looking prom-like, opt for modern silhouettes that embody understated glamour. Accessorize with statement accessories such as glitzy drop earrings and a fun mini bag.

ASOS

ASOS Design Plunge Tea Maxi Dress with Pep Hem $60

Zara

Zara Limited Edition Halter Top Dress $119

Nordstrom

Morgan & Co. Embroidered Mesh Evening Dress $209

Casual Wedding

A breezy printed sundress, whether it's a midi or a mini, is perfect for a low-key, outdoor venue.

Showpo

Showpo Sunset Boulevard Dress in Cream Floral $54

Addition Elle

Lost Ink Midi Dress with Asymmetrical Hem $68

Mango

Mango Pleated Midi Dress $150

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

