The Best Wedding Guest Dresses by Wedding Type -- Shop Our Picks!

By Amy Lee‍
Wedding season is upon us, which means it's time to look for an outfit. 

Finding the right dress as a wedding guest is a challenge, which results in last-minute shopping and ending up with a frock you don't really love. 

To help you plan in advance, we've gathered minis, midis and maxis perfect for the occasion according to the type of wedding you may be attending. Because depending on the venue and vibe of the wedding, the dress code can vary from casual to formal and somewhere in between. 

Ahead, discover the chicest styles (you'll actually want to wear again) based on the type of wedding you're heading to. 

Destination Wedding

Most likely the ceremony will be by the beach, so you can keep it pretty casual. We suggest going for a billowy maxi that exudes vacation vibes. Style with flat sandals (easy to walk in the sand!) and fun earrings to elevate the look. 

H&M striped wrap dress
H&M Pleated Wrap Dress $70 

& Other Stories mustard yellow maxi dress
& Other Stories Gathered Maxi Dress $129 

Flynn Skye red printed maxi dress
Flynn Skye All Wrapped Up Maxi $218

City Wedding 

This is the time to dress up and try the trends you've always wanted to wear. Opt for cocktail dresses that feature fashion-forward details à la voluminous sleeves, an asymmetric hem and an '80s-inspired double-breasted tux design. 

Nasty Gal one sleeve satin dress
Nasty Gal One Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Midi Dress $80, Sale $40

River Island pink rhinestone tux dress
River Island Pink Rhinestone Embellished Bodycon Tux Dress $110

Keepsake secure dress
Keepsake Secure Dress $195 

Black-Tie Wedding

This means formal, so full-length evening dresses are a must. To avoid looking prom-like, opt for modern silhouettes that embody understated glamour. Accessorize with statement accessories such as glitzy drop earrings and a fun mini bag. 

ASOS sage green maxi dress
ASOS Design Plunge Tea Maxi Dress with Pep Hem $60

Zara silver halter gown
Zara Limited Edition Halter Top Dress $119

Morgan & Co. embroidered evening dress
Morgan & Co. Embroidered Mesh Evening Dress $209 

Casual Wedding 

A breezy printed sundress, whether it's a midi or a mini, is perfect for a low-key, outdoor venue. 

Showpo sunset boulevard dress
Showpo Sunset Boulevard Dress in Cream Floral $54

Lost Ink light blue asymmetric hem midi dress
 Lost Ink Midi Dress with Asymmetrical Hem $68

Mango colorful shirt dress
Mango Pleated Midi Dress $150

