The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable

Winter is coming. (Yeah, we said it.) And it’s not that you’re not a winter person -- you just haven’t found the right boots yet.

The best pairs of winter boots are warm, ideally waterproof, and won’t be so bulky that they make you look like you’re just coming back from the Iditarod. In fact, finding the right toe-warming pair should create a cozy feeling that will actually have you excited to see snow in the forecast.

From heeled shearling booties to lace-up pairs that will protect your tootsies in even the harshest of snowstorms, each of these pairs is an essential part of staying warm and stylish this winter. Because like we said, winter is definitely coming.

The North Face Shellista III Calf Boot

These high, calf-length waterproof boots are no match for tall snowdrifts. They have shearling inside for added warmth and look extra chic when paired with leggings or skinny jeans, too.

Sorel Out n About Boot

Waterproof? Check. Cozy faux shearling? Check. Slip-proof traction? Check. Most importantly, a boot that’ll look stylish with jeans and a tee once you’re indoors on a snowy day? Check, check, check.

Cole Haan GrandExpløre Hiker Boot

Even if the only winter hiking you do is through a grocery store parking lot, these cushy boots will keep your toes warm and dry thanks to Australian shearling and a waterproof leather upper. And don’t even think about slipping around; the flexible rubber sole has got you covered.

Ugg Benson Boot

If there’s a toastier winter boot out there, we’re unaware. The shearling wool collar on these stompers keep your toes insanely warm, and the vamp-wrap straps are like a hug around the tops of your feet. A boot this cozy shouldn’t be this good-looking.

Sarah Flint Adrianna Boot

These super-cozy shearling-lined boots are undeniably chic (and one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands), but they’re also all-weather, meaning they’ll withstand whatever blustery mix comes your way. The best part? The front zipper makes them a breeze to slip on and off -- no complicated laces here.

Paige Nicole Lace-Up Boot

Who says staying warm can’t be a stylish endeavor? These leather boots keep your toes warm and the rubber outsole can handle a dusting of snow. Plus, these come with an extra pair of cream laces, so we like to say it’s like getting two pairs of boots for the price of one.

