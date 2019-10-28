The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable
Winter is coming. (Yeah, we said it.) And it’s not that you’re not a winter person -- you just haven’t found the right boots yet.
The best pairs of winter boots are warm, ideally waterproof, and won’t be so bulky that they make you look like you’re just coming back from the Iditarod. In fact, finding the right toe-warming pair should create a cozy feeling that will actually have you excited to see snow in the forecast.
From heeled shearling booties to lace-up pairs that will protect your tootsies in even the harshest of snowstorms, each of these pairs is an essential part of staying warm and stylish this winter. Because like we said, winter is definitely coming.
Shop ET Style’s picks of the best winter boots, ahead.
The North Face Shellista III Calf Boot
These high, calf-length waterproof boots are no match for tall snowdrifts. They have shearling inside for added warmth and look extra chic when paired with leggings or skinny jeans, too.
Shop: The North Face Women's Shellista III Mid Boots, $140 at Macy’s
Sorel Out n About Boot
Waterproof? Check. Cozy faux shearling? Check. Slip-proof traction? Check. Most importantly, a boot that’ll look stylish with jeans and a tee once you’re indoors on a snowy day? Check, check, check.
Shop: Sorel Women’s Out n About Plus Boots, From $120 at Amazon
Cole Haan GrandExpløre Hiker Boot
Even if the only winter hiking you do is through a grocery store parking lot, these cushy boots will keep your toes warm and dry thanks to Australian shearling and a waterproof leather upper. And don’t even think about slipping around; the flexible rubber sole has got you covered.
Shop: Cole Haan GrandExpløre Genuine Shearling Trim Waterproof Hiker Boot, $200 at Nordstrom
Ugg Benson Boot
If there’s a toastier winter boot out there, we’re unaware. The shearling wool collar on these stompers keep your toes insanely warm, and the vamp-wrap straps are like a hug around the tops of your feet. A boot this cozy shouldn’t be this good-looking.
Shop: Ugg Benson Boot II, $170
Sarah Flint Adrianna Boot
These super-cozy shearling-lined boots are undeniably chic (and one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands), but they’re also all-weather, meaning they’ll withstand whatever blustery mix comes your way. The best part? The front zipper makes them a breeze to slip on and off -- no complicated laces here.
Shop: Sarah Flint Adrianna 35, $625
Paige Nicole Lace-Up Boot
Who says staying warm can’t be a stylish endeavor? These leather boots keep your toes warm and the rubber outsole can handle a dusting of snow. Plus, these come with an extra pair of cream laces, so we like to say it’s like getting two pairs of boots for the price of one.
Shop: Paige Nicole Boot, $378
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chic Coats Under $100 That Only Look Expensive -- Shop Our Picks!
Cara Delevingne Stars in Rock-Inspired Holiday Collection Campaign and It Starts at $30
The Best Holiday Gifts for Him: Stylish Gifts for Husband, Boyfriend, Dad, Brother