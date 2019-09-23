Fall is officially here, which means a wardrobe refresh is very much needed.

But if you're not up for making the trek to a crowded mall or spending your hard-earned money on fast fashion pieces that may never see the light of day, the best clothing subscription boxes may be the answer.

Whether you want to take a new trend out for a trial, need a wedding guest dress or just want to update your personal style, a subscription service allows you to rent, try on or keep new clothing and accessories without having buyer's remorse. Plus, some services give you the experience of having a personal stylist (perfect for indecisive shoppers!).

Ahead, discover the best women's clothing subscription service options you need to know about to start the new season off strong.

How it works: Take the style quiz and customize which clothing and accessories you want from the subscription service. Rent them for as long as you'd like before returning. You also have the option to purchase the ones you want to keep for up to 50% off the retail price -- just hold on to them and return the rest (including the rentals you're finished with) and Le Tote will charge you for what was kept. Cleaning is all taken care of when they receive the items back.

Cost: Choose from eight Classic subscription plans for monthly flat fees that go from $69 to $119, depending on the number of totes and pieces you want (there are separate plans for maternity). Shipping and returns are free with a pre-paid return bag provided.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes 0 to 16, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Lucky Brand, French Connection, BCBGeneration, Levi's.

Scheduling: For one-tote-a-month members, once your tote is returned, you are eligible for the next one to be shipped on the next billing date. For those who receive two totes, you'll receive the second tote after they receive the return scan for the first tote. Try Le Tote

How it works: Shop the site and choose which pieces you want to try at home by adding them to the online GB closet. Once you receive your desired items, try them on at home and wear for as long as you like and then return. If you decide to keep them, you can purchase for less than the retail price. Returned items go through an extensive cleaning process before they're sent out to another customer.

Cost: There are six different monthly subscription plans that allow you to take from one ($49) to 10 items ($199) at a time. All plans provide unlimited exchanges, free shipping and returns (a pre-paid labeled bag is included) and cleaning. They offer a 30-day free trial for its two-items-at-a-time plan ($69).

Sizing: Ranges from sizes 0 to 32, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: ModCloth, Vince Camuto, City Chic, Adrianna Papell, Calvin Klein.

Scheduling: Once they receive your return, your next item(s) from your online closet will be shipped. Try Gwynnie Bee

How it works: Share your fit, style preferences and desired price range via the style quiz. Stitch Fix's team of expert stylists will select clothing, accessories and shoes tailored to your answers, which you try on at home for up to three days. Check out the pieces you want to keep on the site to purchase and send back the rest.

Cost: $20 for a styling fee, which is used toward anything you keep. Shipping and returns are free. A prepaid envelope is included. Products go from $20 to $400. If you buy everything in the box, you receive 25% off.

Sizing: Offers plus, petite and maternity styles. Sizes range from 0 to 24W, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Rebecca Minkoff, Nike, Kate Spade New York, DL1961, Sole Society, Paige.

Scheduling: You have the option to receive automatic deliveries every two to three weeks, every month, every other month or every three months. You can also choose to manually schedule if you don't want automatic delivery. Try Stitch Fix

How it works: The Nordstrom-owned company offers the department store's selection and rewards program via its online personal styling service. Start by answering the style quiz, which pairs you with an expert stylist who will handpick items for you, which you will pre-approve in an email. You have five days to try on the pieces in your trunk. Return what you don't like and you'll only be charged for what you keep.

Cost: $25 for a styling fee, which is used toward anything you keep. The fee is waived if you use a Nordstrom credit or debit card. Shipping and returns are free. A pre-paid return label is provided. Products go from $40 to $300.

Sizing: Offers plus, petite and maternity styles.

Sample of brands: Vince, Theory, Sam Edelman and Splendid, Something Navy, Treasure & Bond.

Scheduling: You request Trunks whenever you'd like to receive them. If you want to schedule deliveries, you can choose monthly, quarterly or any other specific intervals. Try Trunk Club

How it works: Called the Style Plan, eco-conscious and minimalist brand Frank and Oak offers a monthly subscription box. First, you answer a few questions about style preference, sizing and budget, and their expert stylists and algorithm will select three to five pieces for you, which you can preview to pick and choose what will be sent. Take up to 10 days to decide and only pay for what you keep for up to 20% off on regular prices and send the rest back.

Cost: $25 for a styling fee, which is credited toward what you decide to keep. Prices of products go from $29 to $149. Shipping and returns are free. Pre-paid return labels are provided.

Sizing: Ranges from sizes XS to XL.

Sample of brands: All Frank and Oak products, which are made with recycled and organic materials via eco-conscious methods to minimize environmental impact.

Scheduling: Boxes are sent out every month. Returning a box does not affect this schedule. You can skip a month anytime. Try Frank and Oak

How it works: Answer the style quiz to let their stylists know your sizing, style and activity preferences. A curated activewear outfit (you can choose from one, two or three pieces) will be sent, which is up to 60% off retail prices and an average $160 of retail value.

Cost: $79 for any frequency. Shipping is $4.95 in the U.S. ($9.95 for orders to Alaska, Hawaii and Canada). For exchanges, you can either trade in items with other YogaClub members or request an exchange from the store. Shipping fees for exchanges may apply.

Sizing: Ranges in sizes from XS to 3X, depending on the brand.

Sample of brands: Beyond Yoga, Vie Active, Niyama Sol, Manduka, Onzie.

Scheduling: Boxes are sent every month (monthly subscription) or every three months (quarterly subscription). Try YogaClub

How it works: Perfect for ladies who want to borrow designer goods. Rent the Runway offers two monthly subscription plans where you can rent up to four pieces at a time or on rotation. You choose what you want to try from its expansive inventory of clothing, accessories and handbags on the site from more than 400 designers.

Cost: The Update plan is $89 per month and you can choose up to four pieces from a selection of styles to borrow for one month. The Unlimited plan is $159 per month and you can choose from the entire site and swap for new pieces anytime. Free shipping and dry cleaning. If you don't want to sign up for a monthly subscription, the Reserve plan lets you rent pieces for four or eight days for a flat fee, starting at $30 per rental.

Use the code FF40 to take $40 off the Update plan for the first two months and use the code FF80 to take $80 off the Unlimited plan. The code FIRST20 applies 20% off on your first Reserve rental.

Sizing: Ranges from 0 to 22, depending on the brand. They also offer maternity and kids.

Sample of brands: Christian Siriano, Jonathan Simkhai, Reformation, DVF, A.L.C.

Scheduling: Depends on the plan -- see "Cost." Try Rent the Runway

