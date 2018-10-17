Bob Newhart is back!

The Emmy Award-winning comedy legend is returning to The Big Bang Theory for its 12th and final season – and only ET has your first look at what could be his last episode of the series.

So just what will Professor Proton turned Sheldon’s sarcastic subconscious be up to this time? “Bob’s back to offer advice because when you have marital problems, you go to Bob Newhart in Jedi robes,” Jim Parsons quips in the video above.

“I’m kind of Obi-Wan – whatever that means,” the 89-year-old star says with a smile to the cameras. “Whenever Jim has a problem then he comes to me. He and Amy had a fight and he came to me and wanted my advice on how to handle their first fight.”

Press play on the video above for a special sneak peek at the hilarious marriage advice Arthur offers while they dine together in Sheldon’s dreams.

The Big Bang Theory’s final season airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bob Newhart on Returning to 'Big Bang Theory' & the Surprising Item Still Left on His Bucket List! (Exclusive)

Behind the Scenes of Bob Newhart's Return to 'The Big Bang Theory' (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Newhart Reflects on 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Legacy