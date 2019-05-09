As The Big Bang Theory draws to a close, its key actors are truly raking in the cash!

On May 16, fans everywhere will bid a bittersweet farewell to Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and the rest of the lovable, quirky cast of characters. And, although their future as actors is uncertain, they will all have a nice not-so-little nest egg to rely on as they angle for their next big or small screen gig.

During the 12th and final season of CBS's hit sitcom, all five of the main cast members, including Cuoco, Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyer and Simon Helberg, are earning a whopping $1 million per episode, according to reports.

As for supporting players like Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who play Amy and Bernadette, respectively, they are reportedly hauling over $425,000 per episode. In fact, the show's five stars all took a pay cut in order for them to get raises in 2017.

However, even before the final season, this gang of actors was already incredibly wealthy. On Forbes' highest-paid TV actors list last year, four of the top five slots belonged to the Big Bang Theory stars.

From June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018, Galecki earned $25 million, and Helberg and Nayyer brought in $23.5 million. But, thanks to endorsements, Parsons topped the list with $26.5 million. It's the fourth year in a row that he has done so.

As for Cuoco, she brought in $24.5 million over that same period, making her the second-highest paid TV actress behind Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, who brought in $42.5 million.

As for how the beloved show will end, the guessing game is already in full swing, but, according to Cuoco, it's definitely going to win over fans.

"I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning," she told ET on the red carpet of the season premiere. "It's beautiful. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching."

The Big Bang Theory's finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and Thursday's episode of ET -- featuring tons of exclusive content -- will be broadcast from the set of the sitcom.

