Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for All-Time Low Price at Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner
Bissell
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:30 PM PST, December 12, 2023

Snag Bissell's popular Little Green Carpet Cleaner for just $78 with this holiday deal.

Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpet is always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine. If you've ever scrolled through #CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

Right now, Walmart's best holiday deals include the portable carpet cleaner at an all-time low price. Regularly $124, the small but mighty machine is on sale for just $78 — beating what we saw over Black Friday.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. 

$124 $78

Shop Now

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so this holiday deal is the perfect sign to to hit 'add to cart'. It would also make for a useful gift for any pet parents on your shopping list. To make your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of the best deals we've found on cordless vacuums and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 42% on iRobot Roomba Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 42% on iRobot Roomba Vacuums at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Dyson, Shark, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Dyson, Shark, LG and More

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

These Are the Best Toys to Gift This Christmas, According to Walmart

Best Lists

These Are the Best Toys to Gift This Christmas, According to Walmart

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off for the Holidays

Sales & Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off for the Holidays

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop for Your Winter Getaways

Sales & Deals

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop for Your Winter Getaways

The 38 Best Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 38 Best Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Tags: