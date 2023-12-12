Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpet is always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine. If you've ever scrolled through #CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

Right now, Walmart's best holiday deals include the portable carpet cleaner at an all-time low price. Regularly $124, the small but mighty machine is on sale for just $78 — beating what we saw over Black Friday.

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so this holiday deal is the perfect sign to to hit 'add to cart'. It would also make for a useful gift for any pet parents on your shopping list. To make your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of the best deals we've found on cordless vacuums and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

